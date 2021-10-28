To the Editor:

After reviewing the article “Landowner again denied rezone in Ripley Township” (MC Record, Oct. 24, 2021, Sec. A, page 9), I would like to commend County Commissioners Blaine and Winscher for their insight into the Camp Ripley ACUB program.

Establishment of a three-mile Army Compatible Use Buffer (ACUB) around Camp Ripley was opposed by many landowners and citizens. Six of eight Morrison County townships in the three-mile radius published legal notices in opposition to the buffer. A letter of concern by the residing Board of Commissioners was sent to Camp Ripley.

This strictly voluntary program was to include only willing landowners who gave up their development rights by enrolling in the program. However, now it seems as if it can be used to restrict development rights of any land within the three-mile buffer.

Integrity of this federally funded program is called into question when its supporters use it to influence decisions made by our elected county commissioners.

Is this the “Industrialized Military Complex” President Eisenhower warned us about? Or, is it another Green New Deal?

What happened to your promise to support private property rights, Commissioner LeMieur? — Shirley Japp, Cushing

