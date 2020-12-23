Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) has announced that Abby Borash has been named as the November Girl of the Month. She is the daughter of Wayne and Joyce Borash.
The academic success of Borash is highlighted by her continual presence on the Little Falls A honor roll and her induction into the Little Falls Honors Society.
In addition to her academic accomplishments, Borash is extremely involved in co-curricular activities. She is a two-sport athlete, participating in cross country in the fall and Nordic skiing in the winter. As a junior, she was selected as honorable mention for cross-country.
When she is not busy with athletics, Borash is often found participating in the fine arts. A four-year member of band, an all-state band alternate, a choir piano accompanist, and a cast member of the musical as a sophomore and a junior all contribute to Borash’s selection as the LFCHS Excel Award recipient last year.
One of the highlights of Borash’s time at LFCHS has been designing the T-shirt for the Day of Caring during her sophomore year. During her junior year, she walked away as a winner of the annual talent show.
Furthermore, Borash is a two-year LINK leader, a multi-year member of the homecoming committee, a member and officer of FFA, and a member of the prom committee.
“You couldn’t ask for a better student to be Student of the Month than Abby Borash. Abby is a talented student who excels as a musician. In her band career, Abby has been a leader in Jazz I, Wind Symphony and even was selected as an alternate for the Minnesota All-State Concert Band, meaning she is one of the top French horn players in the state of Minnesota. She is a stand-out horn player and an incredible pianist,” said Todd Peterson, high school band director.
Peterson said Borash has great leadership qualities that translate in and out of the band room.
“She has gone above and beyond to make sure she and her classmates are ready for all the tasks that are asked of them,” Peterson said. “Abby brings a positive energy to everything she’s involved in, which in turn gives energy to her classmates, friends and staff. It’s clear that Abby has been a tremendous role model in every organization that she’s been a part of and has a bright future ahead of her.”
LFCHS science teacher and Borash’s adviser, Deb Yliniemi-Ahlin, said, “I have had the pleasure of knowing this amazing young lady in many capacities. As a student in my advisory, Abby has contributed greatly to our positive interactions and uplifting atmosphere. I have also witnessed her effective leadership characteristics to her teammates and castmates.
“This past cross country season, she set high standards for her teammates, she included the underclassman and created a sisterhood of runners by painting Morse code words of intention on each runner’s calf. How cool is it that this young lady studied and learned Morse code on her own to create this unique connection with her peers,” Yliniemi-Ahlin said.
“The season did not pan out the way she had intended since her career ended before sections due to injury, but Abby never wanted pity from her teammates; instead, she stood tall with integrity and encouraged her sisterhood till the last girl crossed the finish line,” Yliniemi-Ahlin said.
Borash’s volunteer activities include playing piano at church services and participating in the Adopt-a-Highway program.
When she is not in school, Borash enjoys playing piano, painting, drawing, running, expressing creativity through hair styles and fashion, sewing, crafting (specifically ugly Christmas sweaters for school), and spending time with her sister and cat.
After graduation, Borash plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Stout to pursue a degree in entertainment design/animation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.