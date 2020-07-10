AARP driver safety refresher classes will be offered at the Little Falls Senior Center for drivers age 50 and older. First-time participants must complete the initial eight hours of training and a four-hour refresher class every three years to maintain their insurance discount. Participants should check with their insurance company regarding the amount of discount.
The cost for an AARP member is $15, plus a $2 requested donation for classroom costs. Non-members will pay $20 per person, plus the $2 for classroom costs.
The instructor will be Russ Holland.
Refresher classes are planned for:
• Tuesday, July 28, 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.;
• Tuesday, Aug. 25, 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.;
• Tuesday, Sept. 29, 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.; and
• Tuesday, Oct. 6, 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Eight-hour initial classes will be held Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 26 – 28, 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. each day.
Call Kathy Burgardt at the Little Falls Senior Center (320) 632-8009. Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. is the best time to register for these classes.
