Among so many different groups, organizations and businesses affected by the current stay-at-home order, one that doesn’t get much attention is the group of 12-step addiction recovery program meetings held regularly, just about everywhere. With the meetings temporarily suspended, groups have been trying other ways to stay in touch and provide support for members.
The local Alano Club in Little Falls, located at 600 Fifth Ave. NW, suspended meetings effective Friday, March 27. Meetings are planned to resume as soon as the governor’s order is lifted. Before the closure, meetings were generally held twice a day.
The Club has been conducting meetings via Zoom. The Zoom meetings are held every day at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. The meeting ID is 3206321875. No password is needed.
Julie Leikvoll’s late husband, Arthur, was well-known for his work with the Alano Club.
“He was passionate about Alcoholics Anonymous and lived his life in accordance with the 12-step program,” she said. “He knew well that alcoholism is a disease that could be put into a state of remission through abstinence and working a program of recovery.”
Attending AA meetings was crucial to his recovery. They are crucial to any recovering addict/alcoholic.
“His life in recovery involved extending a hand to any person reaching out,” Leikvoll said.
Arthur was one of a group of people who purchased the Alano building in Little Falls more than 25 years ago. At the time of his death in 2016, 15 meetings each week were being held there.
“His legacy lives on in the commitment of the Club to continue meetings,” said Leikvoll. “We honor his memory as we continue to extend the hand of AA to anyone who reaches out.”
Someone is available via phone for anyone who needs help with their alcoholism. The people on the phone are not counselors, but are there for guidance to steer people to meetings or to simply lend an ear.
The phone number to call is (320) 632-1875.
