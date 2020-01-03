If you are anything like me, the days following Christmas hold elements of sadness. The anticipation and excitement of Christmas have worn off. It is now more than ever that I need to remind myself the hope Christ gave when he came in humility as a baby is a hope we can cling to all year. As 2020 comes, many of us are also making resolutions — which always seem to go well the first couple of days or weeks, then our self-control weakens and we slip back into our old ways.
This is another reason I need a reminder of the hope Christ brings. Psalm 71:14 reads, “But I will hope continually and will praise you yet more and more.” As we enter the New Year and feel defeated or like a failure because we don’t accomplish our New Year’s resolutions, I pray we cling to this hope.
In the familiar Christmas song “O Holy Night,” we hear the lyric “A thrill of hope the weary world rejoices.” But why does the weary world rejoice? Looking at the previous verse of “O Holy Night” we hear “long lay the world in sin and error pining, till he appeared and the soul felt its worth.”
The weary world rejoices because Jesus came to defeat sin. Now this may seem like an easy Sunday School answer but take a moment to examine your own life. We grow weary trying to cover up our sin. To do better, to accomplish more, to have it all together, to find satisfaction outside of God. We carry the weight of shame and guilt around on our shoulders, when Christ came in human flesh to carry it for us and be the atonement for our sins.
In Romans 8:3-4 Paul tells us, “For God has done what the law, weakened by the flesh, could not do. By sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh and for sin, he condemned sin in the flesh, in order that the righteous requirement of the law might be fulfilled in us, who walk not according to the flesh but according to the Spirit.” I’d encourage you to reread this passage. Read it as God’s Word to you. Our loving Father speaking these words to you. Jesus is the righteous requirement the law demands, and this is the reason why it is significant that Jesus came in the human flesh. Therefore, a weary world rejoices.
To understand this more fully, think of the law as a mirror with it’s to reflect our sinfulness. It shows us we have a stain on our shirt, but no matter how hard we scrub to get it out or try to add another layer to cover it up, the stain still shows. We grow weary trying to remove this stain and we need a savior to wash the stain clean. Often, we think that when we approach God we need to cover up our stains, or shortcomings, but Romans 8 tells us God made a way for us to boldly approach himself in our brokenness. And this is by clothing ourselves in the righteousness of Christ.
As we make resolutions let’s keep our hope in Jesus, not our ability to follow the law. I pray you truly receive the gift of Jesus in this season. By his spirit we can freely come to our Heavenly Father — unashamed and free of our guilt.
