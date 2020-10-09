To the Editor:
We appear to be the only Biden fans in town. Across the street, the Trump flags proudly fly. Even our chickens are upset.
Like everyone, our chickens are suffering through the fears of COVID-19. So far there have been no reported chicken deaths; otherwise, people would start hoarding eggs — much trickier to stockpile than toilet paper. However, the flock is also very much caught up in the national election mania. The hens are divided.
Gloria stumps for Biden/Harris and Binks’ loyalty is to Trump/Pence. Gloria and Binks are united in anger at several hens still roosting on the fence. Gloria, pointing to our Biden flag, claims, “I heard our owners talking about you, Binks. They think you’re chicken-hearted.”
Bink’s comb literally wagged with anger. “I’m not chicken-hearted! You’re the one who’s chicken-hearted!”
The whole coop is in chaos. The chickens explode outside in the morning. Gloria’s group meets under the Biden flag. Binks’ has to make do by the firewood. Binks can be heard mumbling, “She’s the chicken-hearted one. Not me.”
That group keeps looking longingly at our neighbors’ Trump signs. These chickens really do want to cross the road to get to the Trump side. Stay tuned. — Jill Zasadny, Upsala
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.