To the Editor:
I went to the store for a card to buy; the shelf was empty and I wondered why.
I went to get toilet paper and what did I find? Not even one roll, I’m put in a bind.
What a dilemma we all must face and what can we use for such a delicate place?
I thought catalogs we used from Sears, but they’ve been out of business at least 25 years.
No school or flower shop and no cafe. No church in which we go to pray.
But the Lord hears our prayers every single day, so let’s keep it up and the virus will go away.
No company, no gatherings unless six feet apart, but really I guess that’s pretty smart.
The bars are all shut, no weekending for Jerome. He’s starting withdrawal from just sitting home. — Betty Boser, Pierz
