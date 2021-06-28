There are just 15 pavers left to purchase at the Fallen Officer Memorial near the historic courthouse in Little Falls. This memorial is in honor of fallen officers who have given the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Morrison County Sheriff John Stack and Chief Deputy Andrew Herlitz were shot and killed in the line of duty after responding to a dispute in Morrison County on October 15, 1965. Their names have been added to this monument. The memorial dedication was held on Oct. 15, 2020. There is room for 28 additional pavers to be added to the current memorial.

These pavers are located on each side of the monument and can be purchased and personalized, showing support for the law enforcement memorial. A donation of $200 per paver will help support this memorial. Each personalized paver will  be inscribed and laid parallel with the existing pavers. Up to three lines can be scribed on the paver showing a person's name, family names, company name, etc.

Fill out the attached application, include the donation and mail to the address on the application.

app

