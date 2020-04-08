Pierz Police Chief Eric Hanneken sent this photo of hand sanitizer donated by Mitch and Brenda Becker of Becker Screen Printing/The Clothesline. This is a sampling of the donated sanitizer, a commodity which has become scarce due to the coronavirus. It will be used by officers with the Pierz Police Department and volunteer firefighters with the Pierz Fire Department. The note on the bottles says, “Thanks for all you do for our community.” Anyone who knows of other kindnesses such as these, is asked to email a line or paragraph about it to terry.lehrke@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.