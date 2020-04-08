sani

Pierz Police Chief Eric Hanneken sent this photo of hand sanitizer donated by Mitch and Brenda Becker of Becker Screen Printing/The Clothesline. This is a sampling of the donated sanitizer, a commodity which has become scarce due to the coronavirus. It will be used by officers with the Pierz Police Department and volunteer firefighters with the Pierz Fire Department. The note on the bottles says, “Thanks for all you do for our community.” Anyone who knows of other kindnesses such as these, is asked to email a line or paragraph about it to terry.lehrke@apgecm.com.

