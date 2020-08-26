Fourth Clue: Wednesday, Aug. 26

Pierz Okt Button

This is the special Pierz Oktoberfest medallion that will be hidden somewhere on public property in Pierz city limits.
  • Thirteen, fourteen,
  • Parents are eating.
  • Fifteen, sixteen,
  • Kids are sprinting.

Third Clue: Tuesday, Aug. 25

  • Nine, ten,
  • Always open.
  • Eleven, twelve,
  • No need to delve.

Second Clue: Monday, Aug. 24

  • Five, six,
  • No dirty tricks.
  • Seven, eight,
  • Not working late.

First Clue: Sunday, Aug. 23:

  • One, two,
  • Grab your crew.
  • Three, four,
  • Get outdoors.
