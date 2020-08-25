Pierz Okt Button

This is the special Pierz Oktoberfest medallion that will be hidden somewhere on public property in Pierz city limits.

Third Clue: Tuesday, Aug. 25

Nine, ten,

Always open.

Eleven, twelve,

No need to delve.

Second Clue: Monday, Aug. 24

Five, six,

No dirty tricks.

Seven, eight,

Not working late.

First Clue: Sunday, Aug. 23:

One, two,

Grab your crew.

Three, four,

Get outdoors.

