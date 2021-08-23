Pz Okt 2021

A wooden medallion based on this Pierz Oktoberfest button will be hidden somewhere on public property in Pierz city limits.

2nd Oktoberfest Clue: Monday, Aug. 23

  • Brown bear, brown bear,
  • What do you see?
  • I see a mascot sign not far from me.

First Oktoberfest Clue: Sunday, Aug. 22

  • Brown bear, brown bear,
  • What do you see?
  • I see kids smiling cheerfully.
Load comments