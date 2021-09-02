Tiana Jolene Froemel, 23, Shoreview, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree possession of methamphetamine and one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 27, an officer with the Motley Police Department was on routine patrol on Highway 10 in Motley when he observed a vehicle speeding. He initiated his emergency lights and the vehicle pulled into a restaurant parking lot. As the officer was approaching the car, the rear passenger switched spots with the driver.
The new driver backed the vehicle up and sped away at a high rate of speed, according to the complaint. The officer followed the vehicle out of the parking lot and onto Highway 10, where it allegedly exceeded speeds of 100 miles per hour.
A deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was nearby and joined the pursuit. As the vehicles approached Randall, another deputy had a deflation device set up north of town. The driver was still going more than 100 mph, and the tire deflation device missed the suspect vehicle.
A third member of the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol had another deflation set up at the intersection with 210th Street, just a couple miles south of Randall. This time, the deflation device worked, and the suspect’s vehicle was disabled due to its tires being blown out. The pursuit lasted approximately 24 miles, according to the report.
The driver was identified as Froemel. There was also both a male and a female passenger in the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, law enforcement located a backpack containing butane, butane lighters, multiple pipes and tinfoil containing .59 grams of methamphetamine. The report states that a Coach purse containing two hypodermic needles that later field-tested positive for meth was also found. The trunk area allegedly had a loaded handgun, but the male passenger said it belonged to his mother. There was also an item thrown out of the vehicle during the pursuit which was never recovered.
Froemel agreed to give a statement to officers after being transported to the Morrison County Jail. She stated that the other two occupants of the vehicle were giving her a ride back to the Twin Cities. She allegedly admitted that she heard the officer yelling at her to stop and saw his emergency lights.
She told officers her “drug of choice is heroin.” She had used earlier that day. She also told officers that the purse was hers, according to the report.
If convicted on the drug charge, Froemel faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000. The fleeing charge would mean three years and one day imprisonment and/or $5,000, if she was found guilty.
