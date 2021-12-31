It was the year everyone was sure things would turn around — as they kissed 2020 goodbye to say hello to 2021.
However, 2021 wasn’t the bed of roses everyone had hoped for — although there were shoots of hope and buds of prosperity.
An attack on the U.S. Capitol that shook the nation, a local murder, and a business closing with hundreds laid off, kept residents a bit off balance, as the state and nation faced variants of COVID that would keep everyone wondering how long we’d be dealing with it, whether businesses and schools would again be shuttered again, and how long it would be before we returned to a state of normalcy.
For Morrison County, after responses from many people in the community were tallied, these were the Top 10 stories chosen for 2021:
1) IWCO Direct permanently closes its Little Falls facility; more than 300 employees laid off.
The news in August that IWCO Direct in Little Falls was closing its Little Falls facility permanently by January 2022, came as a shock to many. Although there had been rumors going around that the Little Falls plant was closing, Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka said it was still a surprise for the employees.
The closure occurred in two phases. During the first phase, 50% of IWCO’s employee base, about 165, were laid off Nov. 1. The remaining were expected to work through Jan. 1, 2022.
Sarah Corrigan, IWCO’s senior vice president of human resources/environment health and safety, said, “This decision was made after careful consideration and is the result of the company making investments in technology in response to changing customer needs.”
She was not at liberty to respond to questions about what those changing customer needs were, the kind of technology she had referred to and why it couldn’t be done at the Little Falls plant.
IWCO Direct in Chanhassen had announced on June 11, that the company was planning to invest about $50 million, and that the investment will “transform the company’s technology and digital marketing capabilities, as well as its production platform ... directed toward state-of-the-art digital presses and a new hybrid-in-line technology environment as well as facilities optimization and implementation costs.”
Whether or not the two were related, was not verified by Corrigan.
Carol Anderson, executive director of Community Development of Morrison County, said there had been speculation whether the closing had anything to do with the financial losses Steel Connect Inc., which owns IWCO Direct, had experienced the last year. Corrigan said she was not at liberty to say whether that was the case.
IWCO Direct notified the Dislocated Worker Program and the State Rapid Response and Trade Adjustment Assistance at CareerForce in St. Paul of the impending layoffs and permanent closure of the Little Falls plant. By federal law, under the WARN Act, employers of 100 or more full-time employees are required to provide a 60-day notice to several parties before ordering a plant closure or massive layoff.
Under Minnesota law, businesses that are considering plant closing, substantial layoff or relocation of operations outside of Minnesota, are encouraged, but not mandated, to give an early notice to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). The law then triggers a rapid response to “establish a program to help employers, employees and the community to respond quickly by the plant losing or layoff by providing information and technical assistance for dislocated workers.”
CareerForce in Little Falls was ready to help those who were to be laid off through no fault of their own.
“Little Falls has gone through this numerous times from all the way back to Munsingwear, Hennepin Paper Company, Larson Boats and Crestliner Boats and we’ve lost a large amount of jobs and we’ve always come through strong together,” Zylka said. “I’m hoping through support for all these people that have lost their jobs, that we can do the same that we have in the past, to take care of them until we can get them re-employed.”
2) Hundreds storm the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, in protest of certifying Joe Biden as the president-elect.
Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, marked a historic day in Washington, D.C. Inside the U.S. Capitol, the joint session of the 117th Congress was debating whether or not to certify the results of the Electoral College votes in the 2020 presidential election, declaring Joe Biden as the president-elect. Outside, a large contingency of President Donald Trump’s supporters gathered to protest, following a “Save America” rally a short distance away. The crowd, believing claims of widespread voter fraud touted by Trump, eventually breached the gates of the Capitol, making it on to the steps of Capitol Hill and then into the building itself. It was demanded that Vice President Mike Pence and Congress reject President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory.
Americans watched as videos showed members of Congress sheltering under their desks, before being ushered to safer locations as the mob made its way to the Senate floor and the offices of Congressional leaders. Vice President Mike Pence, who was taken to safety as shouts of “Hang Mike Pence” were heard, was to oversee the joint session of Congress. As vice president he had no say in the outcome, but was to announce the official winner.
Capital police were photographed in an armed standoff with protesters inside the Senate chamber. One woman in the crowd was shot by Capitol police and eventually died. Four more deaths would be attributed to the events of that day.
After things quieted down, in the wee hours, Congress and Pence finished the business of declaring the 2020 presidential election winner as Biden.
3) Jonathan Greyblood charged with murder of his wife, Jeanine, found guilty and sentenced to 15 years.
Jonathan Samael Greyblood, 31, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two counts of second degree murder, Feb. 9, in relation to the death of his wife, Jeanine Greyblood, 37, on the morning of Feb. 6. He pleaded not guilty on both counts, June 14.
In October, after two weeks of jury selection and witness testimony, Greyblood was found guilty on one count of second degree murder - not intentional while committing a felony, and sentenced to 180 months — 15 years — in prison. The 180-month sentence was the longest available to Morrison County District Court Judge Antoinette Wetzel in accordance with state sentencing guidelines.
As part of the sentence, Greyblood is required to serve a minimum of 120 months in prison, or 10 years, and will be eligible for supervised release for the final 60 months. Restitution in the case was to remain open for 45 days, at which point Greyblood has an opportunity to appeal any findings.
4) Ground broken in Little Falls for the North Freeze Dry facility project, in a joint venture with Barrett Petfood.
Ground was broken July 20, for the North Freeze Dry facility project, with construction set to begin later in the month. The 87,800 square foot manufacturing facility will produce shelf-stable, freeze-dried pet food, which will then be taken to Barrett Petfood’s extrusion facility across the road, to be mixed in with the kibble being manufactured there.
The joint venture between Barrett and Anchor Ingredients is a project estimated at $30 million, with plans to employ more than 50 people, with a vision to expand.
North Freeze Dry purchased 24.8 acres of property in northeast Little Falls, which was owned by the Little Falls Community School District. Construction was expected to be completed by the end of 2021, with the plant fully operational by July 2022.
“They believe this could be to Little Falls what Larson Boats was to Little Falls at one time. This will be the Larson Boats that we used to have, because they’re talking about more expansion already, doubling their first facility in size,” said Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka. “Personally, for me, I just think we’re so fortunate that they have so much faith in us as a community and I appreciate all the support, how different entities come together in this community to get a project done.”
“I don’t think people realize how special Morrison County is with regard to economic development. In Morrison County, everyone works together to bring in new businesses and help existing businesses expand,” said Carol Anderson, executive director for Morrison County Community Development. “All governments in the county work together, that means the County Board and staff, the school districts, cities and state of Minnesota. You don’t see this in other counties.”
5) To protect jobs, six employees of Falls Fabricating purchased the Little Falls business when it came up for sale.
When Falls Fabricating in Little Falls came up for sale and other entities were looking to purchase the business, six employees united to keep the jobs local.
“The full intent was to keep the business here and not have another entity buy it and move jobs. We are all dedicated to keeping it here, to keep the business running and hire employees back,” said President Dan Ortloff.
Ortloff, along with Executive Vice President Jeff Knosalla, Director of Sales John Sorenson, Director of Quality Sharon Hirschey, Director of Human Resources and Administration Carmen Yasgar and Controller Sue Kramer, purchased the business and the real estate from Bill Spell with Spell Capital Partners, Jan. 5.
While they didn’t know for certain if Falls Fabricating would have remained in Little Falls had someone else purchased the business, Ortloff said it was likely several job positions, if not the entire company, would have been moved elsewhere.
At the time, Falls Fabricating had 76 employees.. At one time, the business employed about 140. However, when COVID-19 hit, the company was forced to lay off several people.
The goal for 2021 was to build up the employee base to about 90 people.
Falls Fabricating was initially founded by Laurel Lohse as a repair and light manufacturing facility in Deer Creek in 1973. The business was relocated to Little Falls in 1987, where it began to expand its manufacturing capabilities in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
The company was later sold to Al and Susan Williams in 1991, and relocated once more to its current location on the west side of Little Falls in 1996. Falls Fabricating changed owners once again in 2007, when it was acquired by Spell Capital Partners.
Falls Fabricating manufactures a wide variety of metal products, such as tanks, reservoirs, enclosures, panels, structural frames, machining, painting, special packaging and assemblies.
6) The Supreme Court denied a reviewal of the case of Byron Smith.
In March, Byron Smith of Little Falls, convicted of a 2012 double murder, learned his case would not be reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The denial came despite a strong rebuke from U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor in her dissenting opinion.
“Today’s decision denying Smith’s request for plenary review is the last in a long series of misguided rulings,” Sotomayor wrote.
On Thanksgiving Day in 2012, Smith shot and killed teenagers Nick Brady and Haile Kifer, after they broke into his home in Little Falls.
Smith and his legal counsel argued that he was acting in self-defense and covered by the Castle Doctrine, as his home had been broken into on previous occasions. The prosecution stated that he made it appear as though he wasn’t home and hid in his basement with a firearm. When the teenagers came down the stairs, he shot and killed them both.
Smith was found guilty on four counts of murder — two first-degree and two second-degree — in April 2014. He was sentenced to consecutive life sentences without a chance for parole.
In 2015, Smith filed an appeal with the Minnesota State Supreme Court alleging that his Sixth Amendment right to a public trial had been denied. Before the trial began, then Morrison County District Court Judge Douglas Anderson closed the courtroom and asked everyone present — including the jury and press — to leave the courtroom. In closed court, it was discussed whether two witnesses for the defense would be allowed to testify.
The judge did not allow the witnesses to testify, citing it would make their names public in regard to previous break-ins at Smith’s home for which they had not been implicated. Furthermore, he ruled Smith could bring in testimony showing that his home had previously been burglarized, but he did not know the identities of who had broken in on previous occasions and could therefore not call witnesses to testify about the incidents.
In the appeal, Smith was asking for the verdict to be overturned and to receive a new trial.
The Minnesota State Supreme Court affirmed the district court’s ruling in March 2016. In its findings, the court determined: “The nonpublic proceeding to discuss the district court’s ruling on a pretrial evidentiary issue did not violate the defendant’s Sixth Amendment right to a public trial,” and “The district court did not violate the defendant’s constitutional right to present a complete defense by excluding four pieces of evidence.”
Smith and his attorneys then appealed to the Eighth District Federal Court, which ultimately denied his appeal in August 2018.
The Eighth District ruled that it appeared the trial courts violated Smith’s right to a public trial, court documents said. However, it decided the Minnesota Supreme Court’s ruling was not contrary to nor an unreasonable application of federal law.
In her dissenting opinion, Sotomayor cited previous Supreme Court decisions in Waller vs. Georgia (1984) and Presley vs. Georgia (2010). She said the two cases established precedence that what the lower courts termed “administrative” proceedings were not exempt from being held in public view.
Despite Sotomayor’s dissent, the petition was denied.
7) Gov. Tim Walz loosened restrictions on bars, restaurants, gatherings and mask mandates.
In May, Minnesota hit a major milestone in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as Gov. Tim Walz announced a timeline for ending pandemic-related restrictions.
The announcement included a target date of May 28 to end all indoor and outdoor capacity limits and a July 1 target to end mask requirements. Limits for outdoor dining and events, masking outdoors except at venues with more than 500 people and required closing times for bars, restaurants and other gathering spaces were lifted May 7.
While Walz maintained the restrictions were needed, Republicans in the state felt there was no need to wait to lift restrictions.
Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, said he felt it was not good enough and not soon enough, and there was no need to wait for Memorial Day to end gathering limits.
The changes, he said, wouldn’t let students finish the year with normal graduations and celebrations like proms, or allow for normal participation in sports and other summer activities.
8) The LF City Council voted to apply for $2 million in federal funding in first steps for a bridge project over the Mississippi River.
The Little Falls City Council voted to ask for $2 million in funding from a state bonding bill for preliminary work on a potential rail-grade separation project on the Memorial Bridge on Highway 27.
City Administrator Jon Radermacher told the Council during a February meeting, the $2 million would fund preliminary design work, environmental review — which would be needed to receive federal funding for the project — design alternatives and community input sessions. If the project were to happen, the Memorial Bridge over the Mississippi River, that connects the east and west sides of Little Falls, would be reconstructed to extend over the railroad tracks on the west side of the river.
While the project had support from both Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, and Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, there was no guarantee there would be a bonding bill in 2021. In fact, there was no bonding bill in 2021.
MnDOT did not plan to put any rail-grade separation into any future projects it might do on the bridge, Radermacher said. It currently does not have the bridge on its replacement schedule, and if it were added, it would only replace or repair what is currently in place. MnDOT did, however, say it would commit the dollars it would have to pay for replacement toward the project. Funding could be used as matching funds for any money received through a bonding bill for the actual construction of the bridge.
The total cost of the project, Radermacher said, could be anywhere from $30 million to $40 million, depending on the chosen design alternative.
9) The Pierz City Council voted to expand its park complex, starting with another nine holes of golf.
On a 3-1 vote, work on an additional nine holes at the Pierz Golf Course was approved, to make it an 18-hole course. Council Member Lynn Egan voted no, and Council Member Jacque Ballou was not present.
The first step was to purchase a used Caterpillar bulldozer, at a cost of $125,800, with the thought to resell it once it was no longer needed.
Mayor Dave Fischer calculated the costs for the nine additional holes at $820,000.
Ground was broken for the nine hole addition in late October, with work expected to continue through 2022. Play is expected to be possible in spring of 2023.
10) Republican Sen. Paul Gazelka announced his run for Minnesota governor.
Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, officially announced his candidacy for the Minnesota governor’s race in 2022.
Gazelka, a four-term state senator representing District 9 — which includes almost all of Morrison County — announced his candidacy and launched his campaign Sept. 7, at the Minnesota State Capitol. He served as the Senate Majority Leader for the previous five years, before stepping down from the leadership role Sept. 1. The move stoked fuel to suspicions that he would run for governor in 2022.
Gazelka joined a crowded field of Republicans looking to unseat current governor, Democrat Tim Walz. In order to earn the Republican nomination, he has to win a primary election against Sen. Michelle Benson and former Sen. Scott Jensen, who had both thrown their hats in the ring.
“For all this tremendous human potential that our state holds, we need to look seriously at the crossroads that we are at right now,” Gazelka said. “This is a very important moment for Minnesota. To start with where we want to go in the future, we have to look back at where we were the last year and half. This is very, very important.”
Gazelka criticized how Walz handled the COVID-19 pandemic. He had been outspoken in his disagreements with the governor’s decisions on topics such as shutting down businesses and schools, as well as his handling of riots that occurred in Minneapolis in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd.
“He failed an entire generation of children by closing schools, putting them so far behind that it will be difficult for them to catch up,” Gazelka said. “I’m saying, we’re going to help them catch up.”
“Tim Walz says he wants one Minnesota, but I’ve never seen Minnesotans more divided, angry and afraid than they are today,” Gazelka said. “It’s the failed leadership of Tim Walz that so recklessly endangered our state.”
