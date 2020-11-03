election results

Check here for election results as they become available starting Tuesday, Nov. 3, after the polls close.

While many people have utilized absentee and mail-in ballots this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, in-person voting is still a major component of the General Election.

Morrison County Townships

 

Cushing Township:

Treasurer:

  • Janice Stavish - 

Four-year supervisor seat: No one on ballot

Elmdale Township:

Supervisor seat:

  • Jerry Theisen -
  • James Wargar -

Treasurer:

  • Walter Beneke -

Hillman Township:

Supervisor:

  • Tom Kruschek -

Clerk:

  • Charlotte Kastanek -

Morrill Township:

Supervisor:

  • Richard Kieffer -

Clerk:

  • Joan Nichols -

Mount Morris Township:

Supervisor:

  • Ronald Meyer -

Clerk:

  • Tammie Gotvald -

Pierz Township:

Supervisor:

  • Alan Hoheisel -

Pulaski Township:

Supervisor Seat A:

  • Ken Jensen -
  • Paul Tschida -

Supervisor Seat B:

  • Allen Woitalla -

Treasurer

  • Lynn Dukowitz - 
  • Samantha Bowman -

Richardson Township:

Supervisor:

  • Mark Johnson -

Clerk:

  • Cheryl Lincoln -

Treasurer:

  • Beverly Insley -

Rosing Township:

Clerk/treasurer:

  • Amy Walker -

Supervisor Seat: No name on ballot.

Scandia Valley Township:

Supervisor:

  • Ian Newkirk -

Supervisor:

  • Russ Nygren -

Supervisor: No name on ballot

Clerk:

  • Kathie Headley -

Links to results in other races:

 

Load comments