Check here for election results as they become available starting Tuesday, Nov. 3, after the polls close.
While many people have utilized absentee and mail-in ballots this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, in-person voting is still a major component of the General Election.
Morrison County Townships
Cushing Township:
Treasurer:
- Janice Stavish -
Four-year supervisor seat: No one on ballot
Elmdale Township:
Supervisor seat:
- Jerry Theisen -
- James Wargar -
Treasurer:
- Walter Beneke -
Hillman Township:
Supervisor:
- Tom Kruschek -
Clerk:
- Charlotte Kastanek -
Morrill Township:
Supervisor:
- Richard Kieffer -
Clerk:
- Joan Nichols -
Mount Morris Township:
Supervisor:
- Ronald Meyer -
Clerk:
- Tammie Gotvald -
Pierz Township:
Supervisor:
- Alan Hoheisel -
Pulaski Township:
Supervisor Seat A:
- Ken Jensen -
- Paul Tschida -
Supervisor Seat B:
- Allen Woitalla -
Treasurer
- Lynn Dukowitz -
- Samantha Bowman -
Richardson Township:
Supervisor:
- Mark Johnson -
Clerk:
- Cheryl Lincoln -
Treasurer:
- Beverly Insley -
Rosing Township:
Clerk/treasurer:
- Amy Walker -
Supervisor Seat: No name on ballot.
Scandia Valley Township:
Supervisor:
- Ian Newkirk -
Supervisor:
- Russ Nygren -
Supervisor: No name on ballot
Clerk:
- Kathie Headley -
