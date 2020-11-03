2020 Election Results • Morrison County Record • Morrison County Commissioners
Check here for election results as they become available starting Tuesday, Nov. 3, after the polls close.
While many people have utilized absentee and mail-in ballots this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, in-person voting is still a major component of the General Election.
County commissioner
Morrison County Commissioner District 1
- Mike LeMieur -
Morrison County Commissioner District 3
- Randy Winscher -
- Al Doty -
Morrison County Commissioner District 2
- Jeffrey J. Jelinski -
- Robert “Bobby” Kasper -
Soil and Water Supervisor
- District 1 — William E. Faber -
- District 2 — Tom Brutscher -
- District 5 — David Hubner -
Links to results in other races:
- 2020 Election results: Federal and State House and Representative elections
- 2020 Election Results: Morrison County seats (Commissioner and Soil and Water District)
- 2020 Election Results: Cities and School Boards in Morrison County
- 2020 Election Results: Morrison County Townships
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.