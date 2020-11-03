2020 Election Results • Morrison County Record • Federal and State House and Representative
Check here for election results as they become available starting Tuesday, Nov. 3, after the polls close.
While many people have utilized absentee and mail-in ballots this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, in-person voting is still a major component of the General Election.
Federal office results
United States President/ Vice President
- Republicans Donald J Trump and Michael R. Pence
- Democrats Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris
- Independence Alliance candidates Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente and Darcy Richardson
- Green Party candidates Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker
- Independent candidate Kanye West and Michelle Tidball
- Independent candidates Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard
- Socialism and Liberation Party candidates Gloria La Riva and Leonard Peltier
- Socialist Workers Party candidates Alyson Kennedy and Malcom Jarrett
- Libertarian Party candidates Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen.
U.S. Senator
- Democrat Tina Smith
- Republican Jason Lewis
- Legal Marijuana Now candidate Kevin O’Connor.
U.S. Representative District 8
- Republican Pete Stauber
- Democrat Quinn Nystrom
- Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis candidate Judith Schwartzbacker.
Minnesota State and House candidates
State Representative District 9
- Republican Ron Kresha
- Democrat Laura Wright
State Senate District 9
- Republican Paul Gazelka
- Democrat A. John Peters
State Representative District 15B (Lakin and Morrill Townships in Morrison County)
- Republican Shane Mekeland
- Democrat Ron Thiessen
- Veterans Party - Minnesota candidate Myron Arthur Wilson
State Senate District 15 (Lakin and Morrill Townships in Morrison County)
- Republican Andrew Mathews
- Democrat Brent Krist
Links to results in other races:
- 2020 Election results: Federal and State House and Representative elections
- 2020 Election Results: Morrison County seats (Commissioner and Soil and Water District)
- 2020 Election Results: Cities and School Boards in Morrison County
- 2020 Election Results: Morrison County Townships
