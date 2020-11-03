2020 Election Results • Morrison County Record • Cities and School Boards in Morrison County
Check here for election results as they become available starting Tuesday, Nov. 3, after the polls close.
While many people have utilized absentee and mail-in ballots this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, in-person voting is still a major component of the General Election.
Cities
Bowlus:
Mayor - (No one listed on ballot)
Treasurer (No one listed on ballot)
City Council seat
- Jake Wentland -
Buckman:
Mayor
- Greg Gangl -
Council members
- Jeff Dingmann -
Clerk
- Linda Brezinka -
Treasurer seat
- Bobbi Brisk -
Elmdale:
Mayor
- Denis Carlson
- John Kulla
Council seats (two):
- Jim Solorz -
- Greg Larson -
Treasurer
- Eva Maciej
Flensburg:
Mayor
- James Gorka -
Vacant seat candidates
- Damon Drew -
- Stephen Atkins -
- Tammy Gorka -
Genola:
Mayor
- Larry Korf -
Council seats
- Charles Storkamp -
- Tim O’Neill -
Harding:
Vacant seat:
- Denise Young -
Clerk
- Corey Hayes -
Council seat:
- David Hayes -
Hillman:
Mayor - (No one listed on ballot)
Clerk - (No one listed on ballot)
Lastrup:
Mayor
- Kay Hoheisel -
Council seat
- Ross Shoultz -
Treasurer
- Diane Schmidtz -
Little Falls:
Ward 1 Council Seat
- Raquel Lundberg -
- Sarah Okroi -
Ward 2 Council Seat
- Gerald Knafla -
Ward 3 Council Seat:
- Richard Berg -
- Frank Gosiak -
- Jeremy Hanfler -
- Dawn M. Meyer -
Motley:
Mayor
- Al Yoder -
- Robert L. Follis -
Council seats (two):
- Steve Johnson -
- Pat O’Regan -
Pierz:
Mayor
- Dave Fischer -
Council seat:
- Jacque Ballou -
Clerk
- Kyle Bednar -
Randall:
Mayor
- Dan Noss -
Council seats (two):
- James Chyba -
- Rick Turner -
Special election for vacant council seat:
- Mary Venske -
Royalton:
Council seats (two):
- Ron Verley -
- Kurt Schott -
Sobieski:
Mayor
- Tim Opatz -
Council seat:
- Robert Czech -
- Jeffrey Borash -
Clerk:
- Joyce Holtz -
Swanville:
Mayor
- Sandra Lange -
Council seats (two):
- Norman Carlson -
Upsala:
Mayor
- Rollie Johnson -
Council seats (two):
- Lana Bartells -
- Dennis Westrich -
- Seth Strassburg -
- Mitch Lange -
School Boards
Little Falls School District 482 (three seats):
- Julie LeMieur -
- Doug Dahlberg -
- Kelsie Herzog -
Pierz School District 484 (three seats):
- Steve Boser -
- Rick Sczublewski -
- Ashley Toops -
Royalton School District 485 (three seats):
- Tyra Baumann -
- Rian Hofstad -
- Elizabeth Verley -
- Angela Roering -
Swanville School District 486 (three seats):
- Chris Kircher -
- Luke Peterson -
- Kathy Beckman -
Staples Motley School District 2170 (three seats):
- Bryan Winkels -
- Lisa Anderson -
- Greg Frisk -
- Erich Heppner -
- Jeremy Reeck -
Upsala School District 487 (three seats):
- Stephen Roerick -
- Brittany Harren -
- Randy Leners -
- Marvin D. Wensmann -
Links to results in other races:
- 2020 Election results: Federal and State House and Representative elections
- 2020 Election Results: Morrison County seats (Commissioner and Soil and Water District)
- 2020 Election Results: Cities and School Boards in Morrison County
- 2020 Election Results: Morrison County Townships
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.