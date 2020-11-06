This year, 2020, is one many of us wish would just plain end — and take anxieties about the pandemic and the election with it.
Those anxieties are nothing compared to what the family and friends of Terry Brisk must feel now and have felt for four years.
We know eventually a vaccine will be found for the pandemic and thankfully the election is mostly over now and those anxieties can subside. And while people learn to live with it on some level, the pain of losing a loved one in such a violent fashion doesn’t have a cure and doesn’t go away.
Terry, 41, was hunting on family land Nov. 7, 2016, undoubtedly something he’d been doing since he was a kid.
But it would be his last hunting experience, and little did any of his family know that it would be the last time they would see him alive. An encounter with someone ended with Terry being shot and killed with his own gun by an unknown suspect.
With no answers as to who would murder a young man — a beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend, a veteran and a lifetime member of this area — the anxiety felt by all must be overwhelming.
There must also be anxiety about their loved one being forgotten and the case put on the back burner as time passes — something they can never do, not in this lifetime.
Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said his office discusses this case weekly, during meetings. However, there have been few tips that would lead to a suspect and an arrest.
His office is once again asking for the public’s help — a plea that is ongoing, but brought forward in the public at least once a year on the anniversary of Terry’s murder.
Someone has to know something — and we know at least one person knows — the actual murderer.
If there is indeed just one person who knows, that must be an unbearable secret to keep and odds are they have unburdened themselves to someone over the years to ease their conscience or, God forbid, brag about their deed.
If you know anything about the case, no matter how small it seems, please call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233.
If for some reason, you are not comfortable reporting information to the Sheriff’s Office, contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, call the toll free number 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477) from anywhere in Minnesota; install the Submit a Tip APP on any smart phone; or send a text message beginning with TIP674 to CRIMES (274637). Anyone who submits a tip using one of these methods will remain anonymous.
Hopefully, someone comes forward and this yearly plea for information can end and justice will be brought for Terry and his family.
This opinion was written by Terry Lehrke, editor, Morrison County Record
