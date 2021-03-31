The Little Falls Feed 1,000 events still has 200 meals left. These meals can be delivered or picked up on Saturday, April 3 and Sunday, April 4.
Please call (320) 761-6133 and reserve your meals or reserve a meal for a neighbor in need.
Ham and chicken dinners available from the Falls Ballroom or Royal Cafe in Little Falls.
