Minnesota high school students can learn how to attend college for free during a free informational webinar hosted by People for PSEO Monday, March 29.
With the student loan debt crisis on the rise, many are looking for opportunities that will allow them to save on college costs. Students and families interested in learning how to save thousands of dollars on college, may want to take part in a free informational webinar Monday, March 29, at 5 p.m., hosted by the nonprofit organization People for PSEO. The webinar will focus on PSEO and other programs that allow Minnesota students to earn free college credits.
Co-sponsors for the event include the Minnesota Office of Higher Education, the University of Minnesota Twin-Cities, North Hennepin Community College, the Minnesota Business Partnership, EdAllies and YouthPrise.
PSEO is a state-run program that enables 10th, 11th, and 12th-grade students to enroll in college courses and earn college credits at no cost to the student or family. Participants can save thousands of dollars in college costs by enrolling in the PSEO program.
Students in PSEO have shared numerous benefits that come along with the program. Some of these benefits include direct access to internships and research positions, having a flexible class schedule and expanded course options. Participants who have enrolled in PSEO at community colleges in the past have even earned their AA degree before receiving their high school diploma.
The webinar will help participants understand how PSEO works, feature a panel of current and alumni PSEO students and answer any additional questions.
The registration link is: www.forms.gle/myuRSG z9ofjFW4xV8 .
