Franciscan Sisters sig

The Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls elected a new Leadership team during its Delegate Assembly March 1 – 3. These five sisters will serve a five-year term, beginning in June and will be responsible for the spiritual and ministerial life and mission of the 132-year-old congregation.

Sister Beatrice Eichten was elected as the 22nd community minister and president, a position she previously held from 2001-2006 and 2011-2018.

Load comments