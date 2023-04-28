The Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls elected a new Leadership team during its Delegate Assembly March 1 – 3. These five sisters will serve a five-year term, beginning in June and will be responsible for the spiritual and ministerial life and mission of the 132-year-old congregation.
Sister Beatrice Eichten was elected as the 22nd community minister and president, a position she previously held from 2001-2006 and 2011-2018.
Originally from Lindstrom, she worked in secondary education, dietetics and health care administration, serving as president/CEO of Franciscan Sisters Health Care during the time when the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls transferred ownership of its 12 facilities to Catholic Health Corporation, now part of CommonSpirit Health. She ministered as a pastoral psychotherapist in Park Ridge, Ill., and served one term as assistant minister for the Franciscan Sisters. Since 2018, she has lived in Racine, Wis., working as a consultant and facilitator for religious congregations.
Sister Michelle L’Allier, first assistant minister, is originally from Forest Lake and has served in pastoral ministry in Parsons, Tenn., and at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Fargo, N. Dak., as well as a missionary in Managua, Nicaragua. She lives at the Franciscan Welcoming House in St. Cloud and is the creator and host of the podcast Engaging Franciscan Wisdom. She also offers retreats, workshops and spiritual direction.
Sister Mary Pat Burger, second assistant minister, is from St. Cloud and has a long history in health care, serving as a nurse aide, staff nurse, counselor and in administration and pastoral care. She was vice president of mission effectiveness and risk management at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Chicago, and the Chicago Healthcare Group. She served on the Franciscan Sisters leadership team from 2001-2006, then served as executive director of Franciscan Ministries and Services. She lives in St. Francis (Stearns County) where she offers a Franciscan presence to the local parish there.
Sister Janice Wiechman, third assistant minister, was born in Melrose. She ministered in Chicago’s Pilsen area in community organizing and later as pastoral minister in St. Adalbert Parish. She also served as a missionary in Venezuela. Her recent ministry has been as a missionary in San Rafael in the Diocese of Linares, Mexico.
Sister Gertrude (Helen) Brixius, fourth assistant minister, grew up near Buckman. She has served in a variety of ministries, including food service supervisor, teacher’s aide, nutrition program director, social and pastoral minister, executive director of St. Elizabeth Catholic Worker House, executive director of Franciscan Ministries and Services, and pastoral minister at St. Bridget Catholic Church, Minneapolis. Sister Gert lives in New Hope and is active in outreach to Franciscan Sisters and Associates in the area.
These five Franciscan Sisters bring energy, wisdom and experience as they prepare for their new leadership roles.
“As a community, we are being called forth by God to respond faithfully and creatively to the needs of our world today and into the future,” Sister Bea said. They all agree it is a privilege and honor to serve their sisters in community in this important way.
