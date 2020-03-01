Franciscan sister has spent more than 60 years of serving God and people

More than 60 years has passed since Sister Julien Dirkes with the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls entered the religious community, July 31, 1959. It is a decision she has never regretted.
Born in New Munich, the family moved to a farm in Albany shortly before she started grade school. But after she graduated from eighth grade, the family moved to the Osakis/Sauk Centre area.
“When I was younger, we milked cows, did outside work and helped mother inside the house. Whatever had to be done, you went out and pitched in,” she said.
As the oldest of 10 children, Dirkes said she was able to help her mother, Marie (Wenker) Dirkes inside more when her brothers grew older.
“My mother was a seamstress so most of our clothes were sewed. She bought the boys’ pants and used flour sacks to make our shirts,” she said.
Dirkes joined the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls when she was 18 years old. It was a decision she had started thinking about a few years before she graduated from Osakis High School.
“I think when I was a sophomore in high school I had a thought I wanted to join the convent,” she said.
Dirkes said at first she had not been absolutely certain, but as time went by, the idea grew on her. It also helped talking with several other sisters about it.
Joining a religious community was not new in the family. Her aunt and her father’s sister, Sister Irene Dirkes, was a Franciscan sister, along with two of her cousins. Her father’s uncle was a priest and on her mother’s side, she had two relatives who were Benedictine sisters. Looking back, Dirkes believes her aunt, Sister Irene Dirkes, prayed that she would join the community.
Dirkes’ baptismal name was Irene. She was named after her aunt. Since it was customary for sisters to take on a new name, Dirkes became Julien.
“When you became a sister, you put down three names and the bishop would select one of them,” she said.
Dirkes’ name Julien is a form of Juliana, which was her grandmother’s name. But since there was already a sister named Juliana, the name was changed to avoid any possible mix-up with the mail, Dirkes said.
“I spent some time here while my aunt was still here. We probably could have really gotten our mail mixed up then because our last names were the same, too,” she said.
In the 1960s, the sisters had the opportunity to return to their baptismal name, but Dirkes chose to remain Julien as that is what people knew her as. It was also a connection to her grandmother, although she never knew her because she had died when her mother, Marie, was 18, Dirkes said.
When Dirkes joined the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls, the sisters dressed in the full habits. Over the years, the habit was modified and then the decision whether to wear regular clothes or the habit became a personal choice.
Dirkes said one thing she liked about the habit was that she never had to wonder what clothes she would wear that day. It was always the same dress code.
However, the habit became very hot to wear during the warm summer months.
“It was nice to be able to get some of those layers off in the summer time and after a while, you became more used to dressing casually,” she said.
Knowing that she would have a difficult time learning Spanish to work with the poor, Dirkes looked for ways to help the poor by serving on various boards, such as the Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County Board and the Red Cross Board.
Some of Dirkes’ past ministries include being the dietary manager at the Franciscan Villa in South Milwaukee, Wis. and the Motherhouse Administrator in Little Falls. She is currently the Sister Services Coordinator at the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls.
“I now work more closely with our elderly sisters and that is rewarding just to see and be there for them and make their days and years that they have of life here happy, peaceful and enjoyable for them. I try to do whatever I can to make that happen,” she said.
Although Dirkes never had children of her own, she said it is something she doesn’t feel like she has missed out on. After all, coming from a family of 10, she has 35 nieces and nephews and about 60 grand-nieces and grand-nephews,” she said.
Since Dirkes joined the St. Franciscan Sisters, she has seen a lot of changes take place over the years. Learning how to use a computer, operate a cellphone and a drive a car are a few of the things she has learned.
“Before there were only two or three phones in a building. Now almost every room has one. We also had lay people to drive us if we needed to go somewhere, now we get into the car and drive ourselves,” she said.
What is now communicated through email was once done through handwritten notes.
Times have changed, she said, but not her commitment to God and people.
