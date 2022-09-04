Fowl hunting, a tradition for local man

For as long as Mic Wetzel of Little Falls can remember, hunting fowl has been a part of his life. Not only for him, but for his whole family.
“It’s been in our family for generations,” he said.
Reminiscing, Wetzel said it was his dad, Michel, who taught him how to hunt.
“My dad taught me everything I know about duck hunting,” he said.
Since then, Wetzel has also learned a lot on his own from experience.
“It’s a lot of fun,” he said.
The family hunts together every year. While they all hunt to eat the meat, there is so much more to fowl hunting than just killing the bird. It’s about the camaraderie, having a good time and sharing as well as making memories.
Looking back, Wetzel said that as he has gotten older, the hunting has changed somewhat. During his high school years until a few years after he graduated from college, the goal was always to get the limit.
“You always had to do really well and try to show your buddies you did better than they did one day, because you shot more ducks. But now, as I have gotten older, it’s more about just enjoying being out,” he said.
All of the hunters have their own hunting dog. One of the things that makes hunting a lot more enjoyable, Wetzel said, is watching his dog, Tuff. retrieve birds.
Tuff is a 7-year-old yellow British Lab. It’s a breed Wetzel really likes as they usually have a very calm temperament in comparison to others. Although Tuff is thrilled and ready to go hunting, he actually sleeps a lot during the time they’re in the field, Wetzel said. That is, until it’s time to retrieve the bird.
“It’s like they have two switches. They either lay there like a lump and they’re quiet, but as soon as you tell them what to do, they are balls to the wall, do what they have to do to do their job, come back, sit and then, they just lay down,” he said.
Wetzel said that like many other hunting dogs, Tuff has gone through extensive training.
“They go through different kinds of training, but a lot of work goes into getting them to understand, so you can send them on a dead bird that fell 100 yards away through 10-feet tall grass and be able to talk to them when they can’t see you,” he said.
“So they know that when you say back or right or left, they just have to trust and listen to what you’re saying and not go off on their own. It’s a lot of work, but he’s got it down now.”
Wetzel said as he has gotten older, he focuses a lot more on making sure he gets a good shot at the bird rather than settling for simply knicking it. However, that was always not the case. He recalls the first duck he shot as a little boy. He was with his dad and Aunt Toni.
“I was 9, and everything was a blur. I just aimed my gun and shot into a bog flock. That was a horrible thing to do. You’re supposed to pick out one bird, but I just shot and one fell,” he said.
On rare occasions, Wetzel has shot banded birds. As minor as it may seem, it is a special thrill when one is harvested It’s like getting a buck with lots of antlers for deer hunters. A banded bird, he said, refers to a bird that has a band around its leg. Bird banding allows for data collection and individual identification, Wetzel said.
“They are always a prize. I’ve only killed less than 10 of those. They’re so rare, but you get to figure out where the bird was banded, how old it is, where’s it’s been, so that’s always a fond memory,” he said.
While hunting fowl is an expensive hobby from purchasing the gun, ammunition and blinds, to decoys, dogs and special hunting clothes, Wetzel said it is worth it. Oftentimes, those items are acquired over several years. Because of the cost, he recommends people to get involved when they are young as they may receive some of the equipment from parents and other family members for birthdays or Christmas.
In addition, Wetzel recommends people who are fowl hunting to get a dog. That way, he said, the hunter isn’t losing birds and essentially wasting them, because he or she couldn’t find them.
One common bird Wetzel hunts is the mallard. He and other family members usually aim on mallards with a green head — the male ones — to save the hens, so they can lay eggs in the spring to repopulate, he said.
When it comes to hunting, Wetzel said safety comes first.
“Always know where your gun is pointing. Keep your safety on,” he said.
In addition, Wetzel encourages people who hunt, whether new or seasoned, to be respectful of the land they hunt on and to make sure they’re not trespassing, he said.
Once the family is done hunting for the day, Wetzel said they bring the birds home and pluck some of the feathers before the remaining feathers are removed by dunking each bird in a turkey cooker that’s filled with water and canning wax. Afterward, each bird is hung on a nail or a tree for about five minutes until the wax hardens.
“Then you can peel the wax off the bird and it’s completely featureless,” he said.
Wetzel said a lot of time and effort is saved by removing the majority of feathers by waxing the bird, in comparison to plucking one feather at a time.
The birds are then roasted in the oven with sliced apples and bacon on top.
“Duck is delicious. A lot of people don’t like duck and I would say that most of those people haven’t eaten duck the right way,” he said.
Wetzel said one reason some people may not like eating duck is in how it was prepared.
“Duck isn’t necessarily something you want to throw on the grill and do well done, because that would be gross to even me and I like duck. Duck is supposed to be rare or medium rare. It’s very good,” he said.
Wetzel said while the family grills some birds, some of the meat is turned into sausage. Preparing it in the oven is by far his favorite, he said.
One of the ways the Wetzels prepare their birds originates with his grandma. Once the bird is plucked, sliced apples are stuffed in the bird’s cavity.
“My grandma always used the yellow apples. I don’t know why. It probably doesn’t make a difference,” he said.
The bird is then sprinkled with salt and black pepper and slices of bacon are laid over the body, Wetzel said. The bird is then wrapped in tinfoil and baked in the oven at 400° for three and a half hours,
“Right before they’re done, you pull them out. Take the bacon off of the bird, pour some brandy on the bird and put them back in the oven, uncovered, for about 10 minutes. That crisps the skin up a little. Then, pull them out and eat them. It is so good,” he said.
Bird meat dipped in cranberries also tastes very good, he said.
Wetzel said his wife, Brooke, has gone with him on several hunts in the past. While she may not be as enthusiastic about it as he is, Wetzel said he appreciates her understanding and support of him. It makes a huge difference, he said.
As the hunting season is nearing with the opener for fowl being set to open, Sept. 24, Wetzel said the opener for the Wetzel family is like Christmas is to many other people.
“It’s just as exciting to us,” he said.
Over the years, Wetzel has found fowl hunting to be significantly therapeutic. Regardless of whether he is on his own or surrounded by new or familiar people, there are some things that rarely ever changes, such as the scenery. In a world where a lot change daily, being in nature has a way of bringing a different perspective on time and life, he said.
