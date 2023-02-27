The Pierz Pioneers wrestling team finished their journey to Rush City and came home with four state qualifiers from the Section 7AA Individuals Tournament, Saturday, Feb. 24.
Kyle Stangl (106), Carter Young (113), Chase Becker (138) and Jacob LeBlanc (152) all earned trips to state, with Stangl, Young and Becker taking home the titles of section champs in their respective classes.
Stangl won his first match by a fall after 3:15. He moved on to the semifinals, where he held off his next opponent to win in a 7-3 decision. In the first place match, Stangl took on Rush City-Braham’s Tucker Gould, pinning him after 3:48 to earn section champ. Stangl finishes the season with a 34-8 record.
Young’s first match ended after four minutes after a pin. He moved on to the semifinals, where he managed to hold off his opponent, winning a close 5-4 decision to move on to the first place match. Young faced C-E-C’s Aiden Thiesen and, after 3:28, pinned him to take home the first place title. Young finishes his season with a 32-2 record.
Becker received a bye in the quarterfinals, making his first match in the semifinals against Rock Ridge’s Jackson Kendall. It wasn’t much of a competition as Becker wrestled his way to a win after a 9-1 major decision. In the first place match, Becker took on Rush City-Braham’s Landon Umbreit. Umbreit put up a fight but Becker managed to finish the bout with a 6-4 decision, taking the section title. Becker finishes the season with a 33-3 record.
LeBlanc breezed through his first match, winning after a 9-0 major decision. In the quarterfinals, LeBlanc took down his opponent after a 9-4 decision, moving him into the first place match. He took on Mora’s Avery Nelson and, unfortunately, Nelson managed to come away with a 7-2 decision win. LeBlanc won the second place match after a no contest, making LeBlanc the section runner-up.
The Pioneers had several wrestlers just miss out on state qualifying. Liam Hennessy (126) finished with a third place title and Jayden Zajac (160) and Nathan Nash (195) took home fourth place titles in their respective classes.
Derek Stangl (132), Derrick Przybilla (145) and Wyatt Dingmann (220) took home fifth place finishes in their respective classes. Caleb Koch (170) finished in sixth, Jack Byker (285) finished in seventh, and Cash Fussy (120) took home eighth place.
The Pioneers’ state qualifiers look to bring home some first place titles to represent their school in the state tournament, Friday, March 3.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.