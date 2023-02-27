The Pierz Pioneers wrestling team finished their journey to Rush City and came home with four state qualifiers from the Section 7AA Individuals Tournament, Saturday, Feb. 24.

Kyle Stangl (106), Carter Young (113), Chase Becker (138) and Jacob LeBlanc (152) all earned trips to state, with Stangl, Young and Becker taking home the titles of section champs in their respective classes.

