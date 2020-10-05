Foster care mom opens ‘Kayla’s Closet’ to help meet basic needs of children

During her five years of providing foster care, Michelle Johnson of Little Falls has seen firsthand the many needs foster care children have when they first come into a home.
“Many who are coming into foster care only have the clothes on their back or are in diapers. Up front, that is a big expense,” she said.
With many totes of children’s clothes in different sizes stored in her basement, the idea of starting a closet had been in the back of her mind for many years. She wanted it to be a resource for foster care providers and others to get clothes for children who were without.
In August, Johnson got the ball rolling by asking on Facebook for donations with an explanation of what she was doing.
“The donations just came rolling in. I thought I would have to beg for them, but it has been amazing,” she said.
Initially, Johnson had planned on opening up the closet to both adults and children.
“I thought that would be wonderful because it would take care of everybody,” she said.
However, she quickly realized that space was an issue. There was simply not enough of it, she said. As a result, she is focusing on children’s clothes. At the same time, Johnson learned about Julie Leikvoll of Little Falls, who has her own closet with a focus on adult clothes. To save themselves both space, they work together and refer people to one another from time to time.
Johnson named the closet, “Kayla’s Closet,” and is now open to anyone in the community with one or more children in need of clothes, regardless whether they are in foster care or not at no cost.
Despite the hard work and effort that goes into organizing the donations and the closet, the most rewarding aspect of it all is simply knowing that someone is helped.
“What I enjoy the most is helping the kids, making sure they have their basic needs met. It is so nice to give and help the families out,” she said.
While it may be hard for some people to ask for help and to even receive something for free, Johnson said there is no condemnation or judgment on anyone.
“I have been in a situation where the kids needed something and it was either buy new snow pants or have groceries to last us for a week,” she said.
She recalls a young man going into foster care who needed a size that was not easily available. Johnson turned to Facebook and simply let people know what the man needed and what size.
After having seen the devastating effects in some foster children from trauma they have experienced continuously, Johnson said seeing the enormous community support for the young has helped her restore some hope in humanity.
“People went shopping for him. We had $200 donated so we got him a Walmart gift card. People bought him brand new winter coats and shoes. It was just amazing,” she said.
As the same young man was also ready to start school in a few days and had nothing, Johnson said people bought him everything he needed.
“They just bombarded us with everything he needed. It was just sweet. When he came and picked up his clothes and shoes, he was just beaming,” she said.
Johnson said that simple acts of kindness for foster care children can instill a hope that their life is going to be OK, that they are loved and cared about.
“It makes a difference to them,” she said.
Since Johnson started Kayla’s Closet, the donations have poured in. Because of the many donations, she has also had to expand the space in the basement — a fairly large area her husband, Todd, sacrificed from what was once his man cave.
Michelle said while she is very thankful for the many donations, she has limited space to store the items and is at this time not asking for donations. However, she encourages people to check out the Facebook page she has set up called, “Kayla’s Closet,” for any specific needs a child in the community may need.
In addition to clothes, other items that have been donated and given away include blankets, crib sheets, cribs, baby bottles, shoes and more.
Johnson said the clothes that are donated are either in a lightly used or new condition. The clothes can either be picked up by appointment or if needed, delivered by Johnson.
For those who have children in need of clothes, contact Johnson to make an appointment at (320) 232-9964 or lfkaylascloset@gmail.com. Kayla’s Closet is located at 13355 Thomas Drive, Little Falls.
