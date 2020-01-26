Foster care and adoption on the rise in Morrison County

This is the first article of a series on foster care and adoption. Next: How the community can help create buffers to increase a child’s resiliency.
For the last 15 years, as drug addiction become more prevalent in Morrison County, the number of children placed in foster care and adoption has increased.
Melanie Erickson, Morrison County Social Services supervisor, said in 2000 the number of children in foster care was 34. In 2005, it jumped to 91.
“The move to more than 90 children occurred first in 2005, due to the first round of meth addictions. There has been a pretty steady increase since then,” she said. “We’ve never had this many kids in foster care. A lot of it is due to the significant drug problem we have in the county with heroin and meth and kids not being in safe situations.”
In 2019, 116 children in Morrison County were placed in foster care. But the real number of children who are affected by parents’ drug addiction, incarceration, mental illness or other circumstances that keeps them from providing a safe environment, is much higher than that.
Erickson said a large number of family relatives, especially grandparents, in Morrison County are caring for the children without the involvement of Social Services. Many children are also adopted privately by family members.
“They are not counted in the statistics, so we don’t have an actual number for how many,” she said.
One Little Falls grandma said she is currently raising five grandchildren because of her daughter’s addiction to methamphetamine.
Erickson said it isn’t unusual for a lot of misconceptions about Social Services and its efforts in protecting children.
“I don’t think people realize how much we support families,” she said.
Erickson said that while state and federal law states that removal of parental rights shall begin after six months if the parents have not met the set conditions for reunification, such as consistently testing negative for drugs in their system, establishing a safe environment, complete rehabilitation services and more.
However, wanting to reunite children with the biological families, Erickson said the Morrison County team often tries to work with the parents much longer than that, sometimes even up to a year.
“We go to extreme lengths to reunite. There is always a lot of misconception with the Social Services. I have heard that foster parents are only in it for the money, that we take kids away for no reason. It takes a lot to have your child in foster care,” she said.
Sometimes placing the child with another relative is a better option. There is a lot that goes on behind the scenes that people may not always realize.
Erickson said Social Services staff prefers placing children with relatives whenever they can.
“We try to find blood relatives. Many times the relatives become the foster parents. Even if the kids are reunited with their parents, they will still have the long-term support with the family member who provided foster care. Even if they are not reunited, the adoption will stay within the family,” she said.
Social Services also provides travel support, gas cards, help connecting with other relatives and more.
“We provide these connections to the kids because when the kids feel connected to the community, they do so much better,” she said.
Erickson said it isn’t unusual for children who are removed from unsafe homes to battle mental health issues. It’s often a result of abuse, trauma and other adverse childhood experiences, which can have a tremendous impact on the child’s health and quality of life.
“Safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments and other protective factors are essential to prevent emotional, physical and psychological trauma and adversity,” she said.
Examples of adverse childhood experiences within the family context are physical, sexual and emotional abuse, physical or emotional neglect, physical punishment, witnessing domestic violence, household substance abuse, mental illness within the home, incarceration, parental separation or divorce and child separation from the family, Erickson said.
Without any buffers to help the child develop resilience to bounce back despite the adversity, he or she may experience toxic stress.
When a body experiences this type of stress, it goes into a heightened state of alert that may result in rapid breath, elevated blood pressure, hypersensitivity to stimuli and more. Rather than relaxing in between incidents, the body instead programs itself to anticipate the next attack.
Erickson said toxic stress can have a lifelong effect on the individual and is more deeply rooted than temporary stress.
Adverse community environments can also lead to toxic stress as many traumas may be connected to lack of resources or other physical, psychological or financial threats the family experiences, such as poverty, poor housing conditions, violence, substance abuse. These environments often also lack positive buffers that builds resiliency, such as social supports, affordable and stable housing, safe neighborhoods and parks and thriving and diverse retail and opportunities for employment and creative expression, she said.
The approach the Social Services team takes to help children is through trauma-informed care. It not only recognizes and acknowledges the adverse childhood experiences, but also seeks to prevent re-traumatization and create buffers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.