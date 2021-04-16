Joshua Kenneth Bednar, 43, Rosemount, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court, April 7, to five years of probation, a $50 fine and 90 days in local confinement for one felony conviction of third degree assault and one misdemeanor conviction of violating an order for protection.
The convictions stem from an incident that occurred Aug. 24, 2020, at which time Bednar lived in Hillman.
According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 3:57 a.m. Aug. 24, 2020, Morrison County Dispatch received a report of an assault that occurred at a residence on Harness Road in Morrison County. A deputy responded and met with a person who rented and occupied the property. The resident stated his mother was staying at the residence that night along with a friend.
The occupant’s mother stated that she was sleeping on the couch when Bednar entered the residence and woke her up by “grabbing her neck and pushing her around.” The victim was previously in a relationship with Bednar, and alleged there were past instances during which he had been assaultive.
The friend who was staying at the residence confirmed the victim’s allegations.
After being placed under arrest, Bednar admitted to entering the residence and said he was angered to see the victim and her friend sleeping together on the couch. He admitted there was an altercation, and that he had struck the friend in the head with a flashlight, though he claimed it was in self-defense.
Bednar told law enforcement that he regularly goes to that residence and “stays there from time to time.”
As part of a plea deal, one felony count of first degree burglary along with misdemeanor counts of violating an order for protection and domestic assault were dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.