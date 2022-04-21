The National Wrestling Hall of Fame Minnesota Chapter announced the induction of nine new members for the Class of 2022. One of those members is Little Falls’ very own Mike Hendrickson.
Hendrickson coached many different sports, including football, cross country and baseball, but what he really loved coaching was wrestling, which he did for Little Falls for 34 years.
“My dad was a head wrestling coach and it was definitely a family thing,” Hendrickson said. “Wrestling was always in my blood and I couldn’t let that go.”
His father, National Hall of Fame and Dave Bartelma Hall of Famer, Alan Hendrickson, was a major influence on his son. So much so, that his son was able to follow in his father’s footsteps, making the father-son duo the third ever pair of Wrestling Hall of Famers.
He served as an assistant and long-time head coach at Little Falls Community High School. He was the head coach for the last 25 years of his career. During his tenure, his teams recorded over 400 victories and they earned three state team appearances.
In so many years of coaching, it’s hard to have a favorite moment, but his favorite moment of his coaching career was simply being a coach.
“It comes down to the relationships with the wrestlers and my fellow coaches,” Hendrickson said. “I had lot of really good ones over the years.”
In 2006, Hendrickson coached his best season as he led the Flyers to their highest finish, placing fourth in state. He was also honored by being named Coach of the Year that same season.
He had a career coaching record of 409-125-1, and placed three separate times for the state dual meet tournament.
The wrestling community is a very close-knit community, one that Hendrickson said he has been a part of for many years, and will be for many more.
It was never his goal to make it into the Hall of Fame, he said he just coached for the love of the game. In return for that love, he was given the highest honor in the wrestling community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.