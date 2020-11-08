Former 911 dispatcher opens ‘Not Amy’s Farm’

Little Falls, MN (56345)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low around 50F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low around 50F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.