Forever etched in people’s hearts

As summer is nearing, 15 seniors at Swanville High School in Swanville are getting ready to graduate, Friday, May 28. It is a special moment they all have looked forward to as well as have waited for. It is a celebration of new adventures.
Yet amidst the joy of graduating, two students, Jared Leyendecker and Connor Throener, remain close to their hearts. Both were supposed to have graduated high school this year.
Jared was 11 years old, only a few days short of turning 12, when he died March 7, 2015, from Ewings Sarcoma. Connor had just turned 17 when he died May 7, 2020, from injuries he sustained in a car crash, May 3, 2020. As a way of honoring and remembering Jared and Connor, two chairs will be left empty at the graduation ceremony.
One thing Jared and Connor had in common was that they both had a way of leaving a lasting impact with the people they encountered. Their kindness, outgoing personalities and genuine smiles had a way of touching hearts. As a result, they made many friends.
Mason Hollermann, who will be graduating this year, recalls a hunting trip the three of them made to a hunting ranch in Iowa many years ago. They were all so thrilled about the adventure.
The night before they went hunting, Jared, Connor and Mason stayed up late and played a buck shooting game.
“We played that game for about three hours until midnight or 1 a.m. We just kept dumping quarters in it,” Hollermann said.
That night they only had a few hours of sleep before they rose at 5 a.m. to go hunting.
“We were all pretty miserable in the morning because we hadn’t gone to bed on time, but we had a good time hunting and saw a lot of deer,” Hollermann said.
All were thrilled when they spotted an elk moving in their direction on the other side of the valley. Jared shot it. Later, the three had the opportunity to each shoot a ram, as well.
Jared’s mom, Susan Leyendecker, looks at a photo of the three boys after they shot the rams from time to time. It’s still hard to believe that only one is still alive, she said.
Hollermann and graduating senior, Haden Schuba, recalled how they, Connor and Jared, along with a few other friends, often played in the sandbox with their toy tractors when they were younger. With a love for farming and farm equipment, they plowed, planted and harvested the sandbox in their play.
Another memory of Jared is etched into the wall at Mason’s home from when Haden, Mason and Jared raced down the hallway with Jared’s wheelchair. At one point, the push ring of the wheelchair accidentally connected with the wall.
“We cleaned up the sheetrock dust and tried hiding what we had done,” Mason said.
Since the scratch wasn’t very obvious, Mason said it took his parents, Shawn and Debbie Hollermann, a couple of years or so before they noticed it. After they kept wondering about what may have caused it, Mason said he eventually had to tell them. Now it is a memory.
“It’s still there today. Now when people ask what happened, they giggle. I don’t think we will ever get it fixed,” he said.
Susan said Jared was 10 years old when he was first diagnosed with cancer. It started with him experiencing pain in his ankle. Despite going through his own struggles with chemotherapy, amputation of his leg and losing part of his hair, he took it in a stride and was more focused on other people. That was simply who he was — loving, caring, concerned about other people and always wanting to make a difference in their lives.
“It seemed like people just gravitated toward him. He was well liked by everybody,” Susan said.
Initially, the scans of Jared showed the cancer was gone after he went through chemotherapy and the leg was amputated. However, later on, it was discovered that the cancer had returned and that it had spread throughout his body. There was nothing that could be done.
“It was hard to believe that he was going to die. Your kids are not supposed to pass before you do,” Susan said.
Although his doctor recommended that his parents, Anthony and Susan, tell him the prognosis, Susan said they never had the heart to tell Jared. However, she believes he probably knew on some level.
Instead, they focused on living life to its fullest and doing things he wanted to do, such as four wheeling, snowmobiling and more.
After graduating from high school, Susan said Jared had wanted to become a dairy farmer. He loved anything that had to do with farming; a passion likely developed from spending time with Hollermann on his family’s farm.
Jared also loved spending time with his dad, Anthony, who died March 14. His siblings, Logan, Dalton and Chloe, also held a special place in his heart.
One of the many things Jared is remembered for was his smile.
“Oh boy, it was contagious. If he laughed, it made you smile and laugh, too. He was one amazing little boy,” she said.
In the front yard of the home of Luke and Becky Throener is a white 1982 two-door Chevrolet K20 Silverado truck. A memorial plaque given to the family with Connor’s photo, name and the dates of when he was born and died has been placed in front of the large rock near the truck. The American flag flies high.
The white truck was Connor’s dream, Luke said. He had found it just sitting in his uncle’s pasture in Oklahoma.
“He made a deal with him that he would buy it for $750. He spent the next summer babysitting his niece and nephew. The following year, we went back to Oklahoma, picked it up and brought it back here,” Luke said.
Connor bought two or three other trucks to use for parts to build the white truck. Many days and nights were spent in the garage, building, fixing and doing bodywork.
“I helped him a little bit with it and did the painting part, but he did 95% of the work on it. I would just show him how to do it and then he would do it. He was really talented with fixing cars,” Luke said.
Once the work on the truck was complete, Connor planned to show it at truck shows in Nashville, Tenn. It was a dream Connor had, Luke said.
To make his son’s dream a reality, Luke plans to complete it with a few additions. At the wake, Luke asked all those who were attending to sign their name on the hood of Connor’s truck as a way of memorializing it. More than 100 signatures are present.
Connor’s dream and plan for the future, said Luke and Becky, was to return to Oklahoma after he graduated high school. He planned to work in the oil fields for a few years and save enough money to buy land in the country. He also talked about getting his own hunting dogs, they said.
Neither Becky or Luke have any doubt that Connor would have succeeded. He was that determined.
“If he made a decision that he would do something, he would find a way and the will to get it done. If he needed something, he would work his tail off to make money,” Luke said.
Other times, Connor would find a good deal, and then re-sell whatever he purchased to make money, Luke said.
The accident, in which Connor was a passenger, came as an unimaginable shock to his parents. Luke recalls the Sunday morning law enforcement stopped by their home.
“I knew when they came to the door that it couldn’t be good. I just hoped that somebody was in jail,” Luke said.
Becky recalls her last conversation with Connor. As he was spending time with friends, she had asked him when she would see him next. “Tomorrow,” Connor had said.
“I would have never imagined that ‘tomorrow’ meant seeing him all hooked up to machines,” Becky said.
Just as the Swanville community had rallied around Jared and his family, the community did the same for Connor and his family. The hash tag, #ConnorStrong also became well-known throughout Central Minnesota.
“He knew so many people. It’s unreal how many people he knew from different communities,” Luke said.
A gesture that touches the hearts of Susan and Becky deeply is that friends of Connor and Jared bring them bouquets of flowers year after year. Looking back at what they have received in the past, Becky said she never anticipated how precious a cute, little snowman Connor made for her out of wood blocks and mismatched eyes one year would become.
Remembering her son, Becky said Connor had the biggest smile.
“He always walked around with a smile on his face,” she said.
Connor had a very close relationship with his dad. Just about every day, he’d call his dad once Luke got off work to chat and to find out what they would be doing that day.
Growing up, Connor learned and loved to go duck or goose hunting. Ever since he was 10, he went deer hunting with his dad — something Luke hasn’t had the strength to do since Connor died.
Connor loved the outdoors, snowmobiling, four wheeling, traveling and spending time with family and friends. He was also a diehard fisherman, Luke said.
He was outgoing, caring, helpful and adventurous. He was a son, a brother and a friend, Schuba said.
Besides being friends with Hollermann, Connor also worked at the Hollermann Dairy Farm. Many memories were made on that farm whether it was while he was working or when he was having fun with friends.
Hollermann recalls one time they and another friend rode four wheelers. When Hollermann and the other friend returned to the farm and couldn’t see Connor anywhere, they wondered where he was, so they returned to where they had come from. Connor was stranded with the four wheeler, which belonged to Hollermann’s dad, after it broke down.
“The four wheeler he was riding was in pretty rough shape and was on the verge of going anyway, but we gave Connor a hard time for it,” Hollermann said.
Graduating without Connor and Jared is going to be hard, said Hollermann and Schuba. It was something they all had been looking forward to.
“We were going to do all these great things,” Hollermann said.
Although Jared and Connor are gone, their memory continues to live on. Never forgotten. Forever loved.
