Morgen Christopher Forcier, 20, Little Falls, was convicted on a felony charge in Morrison County District Court, Feb. 26, for threats of violence.
Charges for assault with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor domestic assault were dismissed.
The charges stemmed from an April 21, 2019, incident, when the Little Falls Police Department responded to a report of an individual brandishing a knife at a residence in Little Falls.
Officers spoke with the victim, who said Forcier had pulled out a large knife and he had told him to put it down.
The victim said he was afraid Forcier was going to stab someone and he grabbed Forcier’s arms making him drop the knife.
At that time, Forcier hit the victim in the back.
The victim said he got the knife and took it inside and had another person call 911.
Family members said it was concerning because Forcier has made comments about killing people in the past and that he does not feel safe around others.
Forcier was sentenced to five years of probation, fined $50 and was credited for serving 82 days in local confinement.
