Christopher Lee Forcier, 41, Little Falls, was convicted of felony domestic assault in Morrison County District Court, Feb. 26.
The charge stemmed from a June 11, 2019, incident, when police responded to a report of assault.
The victim reported that she and Forcier got into an argument because he wanted to feed her child hot sauce for swearing.
The argument escalated into a physical altercation where the victim knocked glasses off of Forcier’s face. Forcier admitted to spitting in the victim’s face and said he did not know a glass jar he attempted to throw hit the child.
Forcier has a history of domestic assault and violating a restraining order, as well as three other assault convictions.
He was sentenced to 27 months in prison with a five year stay, five years of supervised probation, a $50 fine and credited for 30 days served in local confinement.
