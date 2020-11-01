For the love of camels

Every day a learning opportunity about camels for Randall woman
Ever since Amber Thesing of Randall visited “Safari North Wildlife Park” in Brainerd, she fell in love with camels.
“They had a weanling and it was nursing on my ear lobe and jacket lapel. It was bellering for its mom and was in a fence that was maybe three feet high and easily could have gone over it, but chose not to. I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I need one if they are this docile,’” she said.
That was the beginning of Thesing’s quest to find a camel and to learn as much as she possibly could about them. She also wanted to make sure that she had a veterinarian and a trainer lined up before she even purchased a camel.
“I crossed my ‘T’s and dotted my ‘I’s before I started looking seriously for a camel,” she said.
Part of getting a camel including convincing her husband, Mike, about the purchase. He was OK with it as long as she’d let him name the camel. About two and half years later, they found a camel in Oklahoma. The seller was willing to hold him for Thesing while she and Mike had their home and barn built.
“The gentleman I got him from was willing to hold him for me, but pulled him as a bottle baby, but never really gave him the bottle and started him on feed right away, so that was unfortunate,” she said.
Thesing’s camel arrived at their farm in Randall in July 2018. Four months old, Mike named him, “Beefcake.” Although the name was initially thought of as something funny, both agree it is very fitting. As Beefcake is a hybrid between two breeds of camels, Bactrian and Dromedary, Thesing estimates he will top out at about 2,000 to 2,200 pounds.
“They are supposed to get really massive, so it is a very fitting name,” she said.
Later, Thesing purchased “Captain” from Wisconsin and she could clearly see the difference in behavior between a camel who was pulled from his or her mom and who was not.
It isn’t uncommon for camels to be pulled from their mothers at an early age to be bottle fed. It is far easier to give camels a positive experience with humans at an early age to create a deeper bond and trust. They are also easier to handle when they are small in comparison to when they are quite grown, Thesing said.
Beefcake, who now is 3 years old, has the personality of a goofy teenager, but is still very friendly and curious. For some reason, he also has to gently taste every single one of Thesing’s fingers when he sees her and is always checking for treats.
“He’s like a giant dog and I think that is because he was pulled early from his mom,” she said.
Captain, on the other hand, was another story. Thesing said that by the time she purchased Captain, he had barely been handled besides being halter broke. A year older than Beefcake, he had grown quite large, as well.
“He, in my opinion, scared me more than Beefcake, because he was much bigger and hadn’t been handled. He also knew how to be a camel and how camels could kick and bite,” she said.
After working with Captain, Thesing recognized his potential and the need to do more. As a result she sold him. Her trainer, Jason Martin of Racine, Wis. also went with him to finish training him.
“Four days after I sold him, they had him doing public rides. He had only had one rider before, so he had a lot more potential than I knew what to do with,” she said.
Since Beefcake arrived at the farm, he has made several friends, including the potbellied miniature pig, Dude, the donkey named Donkey, the giant Schnauzer, Zeus, and the Sphynx cat, Jackson, a cat whose breed is known for its hairlessness, but who has acclimated to winter and now has fur. In addition, the Thesings have 18 chickens.
Since Thesing started researching camels, she has learned of a multitude of benefits the animal has. One is that they carry a unique microbe in their gut that, when shared, such as by swapping saliva when drinking out of the same water trough, can help cattle digest poor quality hay and grass at a more efficient rate, Thesing said.
Camels are also way cheaper to feed in comparison to horses as they eat less and fare best on hays and grasses usually considered poor quality.
Thesing said the use of camel milk has shown many benefits, too. Since camel milk contains less lactose than what is found in cow’s milk, it is an alternative to many who are lactose intolerant. While it is somewhat comparable to cow’s milk in relation to calories, proteins and carbohydrates, camel milk contains more vitamin C, B vitamins, iron, calcium and potassium.
“I wish more people would know about the benefits of camel milk,” she said.
One woman Thesing has connected with over the years is Christina Adams, author of “Camel Crazy.” She has also researched the various benefits of camel milk.
Adams said her introduction to camel milk began about 15 years ago when her son, Jonah, was 7. As her son has autism, Adams had the idea that the milk would somehow be able to help him. However, getting it required a lot more work on her part than she had initially expected.
Since camel milk was not sold in the United States at that time, she had to import it from Israel. It took her about a year and a half before she was able to jump through all of the bureaucratic red tape and she was able to. Her son, who had just turned 9, was the first patient in the world and in the United States to try camel milk for autism, Adams said.
“I gave him that with some improvement in his symptoms overnight,” she said.
In 2013, Adams wrote a medical journal article called “Autism Spectrum Disorder Treated with Camel Milk.” The article tells her story, about her giving Jonah, who was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at the age of 3, a half cup of raw camel milk daily, the observations she made and consultations with experts and autism care providers. Since then, the medical article has been cited 17 times by other scientists and researchers.
In addition, Adams said, camel milk has shown to be helpful to those who have a variety of gut disorders, such as irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn’s Disease, colitis, in between rounds of chemotherapy to help aid the recovery and reduce mouth sores and inflammation, those with a variety of skin conditions and more. Experimental research and other human studies have shown that camel milk can have a positive effect on glycemic control in those with type 1 and type 2 diabetes as it reduces fasting blood sugar, lowers the insulin resistance and improves their lipid profiles.
Since Adams started importing frozen camel milk from Israel, dairies across America have started to milk camels. It’s much easier to get a hold of camel milk and a variety of camel milk products than it was before, she said.
While camel milk products can be expensive, Adams smiles when she hears people complain about the cost. In comparison to the $1,700 she had to spent to have it imported, plus the cost of milk and suitcases for it, it’s definitely more cost effective now, she said.
Adams has tasted camel milk from different countries and has found that the taste varies depending from where the milk came from. While she thinks it tastes quite similar to cow’s milk, Thesing said the milk she tasted reminded her more of goat milk.
Besides having Beefcake, Thesing also has a collection of various camel items. Some are more antique than others.
As camels are not considered mature until they are 7 years old, Thesing said she has a few more years to work with Beefcake. Her goal is to break him to ride and pull a cart. He already line drives. She also hopes to be able to open up her farm for field trips for young children. However, in order to do that she will have to be registered with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) since Beefcake is considered to be an exotic animal. That has proven to be more challenging than she had initially anticipated.
“I started calling them before I even got Beefcake to find out what all the requirements are, but they will not call me back” she said.
Working with Beefcake, Thesing said she learns something new about him every day. Since the average lifespan of a camel is 40 years, Thesing is looking forward to growing old with Beefcake.
When she isn’t taking care of the animals, Thesing enjoys spending time with Mike and her daughter, Ava, taking photos and more.
