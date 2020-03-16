Food Insecurity: Changing the norm of discarding leftover food in schools

This is the first article in a series on food insecurity in Morrison County. Next: What are schools in Morrison County doing to combat food insecurity?
Students going hungry comes as no surprise to staff at the Little Falls School District and other schools in Morrison County. Over the years, the school staff has identified students who are food insecure and as a result, have implemented a number of programs and practices to meet the students’ needs.
But one common practice that bothered staff at the Little Falls School District and continues to irk staff at other Morrison County schools is the common practice of throwing away any leftover foods from the kitchen. It is a regulation put in place by the Minnesota Department of Education.
Gail Johnson, food service director at the Little Falls School District, said she doesn’t know why the regulation was put into place, but believes it may serve to prevent people from abusing it one way or another. One example would be to prepare more food than needed that day.
“We’ve been throwing away the food for years,” she said.
Tired of seeing food go to waste when there are students who would benefit from it, Johnson decided to ask the Minnesota Department of Education to use any leftover food to prepare meals, if needed, that students could bring home.
The Minnesota Department of Education granted the district’s request, but impeccable documentation is kept.
“Every day we show a record of what we prepared, what was eaten and what was saved,” she said.
All of the schools in the Little Falls School District — Lindbergh Elementary School, Lincoln Elementary School, Little Falls Community Middle School, Little Falls Community High School, Mid-State Education District and the Continuing Education Center in Little Falls and Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School in Randall, participate in the program.
The schools’ kitchens only prepare food for the number of students that are at school that day. Whatever food that is left over is then put into plastic containers and frozen.
Johnson said the district opted for a sturdier plastic container rather than a styrofoam box to prevent it from leaking in a student’s backpack. They are also easier to carry compared to styrofoam boxes.
While the food is “free” in the sense that it is leftover food being put to good use, the district cannot use any funding from the Food Service Fund per regulations from the United States Department of Agriculture, which is monitored by the Minnesota Department of Education.
“We depend solely on donations for the containers and silverware. That is how we pay for it,” she said.
Depending on the size of container that is used, they cost about 60-80 cents each.
Those who want to donate funds to the leftover meal program to be used to purchase containers, plastic silverware and other items, may drop off the donation at the Little Falls Community High School or mail it to Little Falls Community Schools, 1001 Fifth Ave. SE, Little Falls, MN 56345. Checks can be made out to “Little Falls Community Schools” with “Leftover Meal Program” written in the memo.
One item Johnson is hoping to include is a half-pint size milk container. Since milk can be carried over to the next day, it is not considered to be a leftover food product.
“We would have to buy them,” she said.
Laura DeChaine, school social worker at Lindbergh Elementary School, said students are identified as food insecure in different ways. Besides the social workers often learning about a student’s need themselves, they have found teachers and other staff are key in identifying needs.
“We talk to staff about it, because they often know more than we. Maybe a mom just had a baby or maybe someone is in the hospital or there are some circumstances and situations where extra food would help out,” she said.
The social workers also work closely with District Homeless Liaison Christine Grams to provide food for students and their families who are homeless.
The staff communicate between schools. As there are some days more food is needed at one of the schools, the other schools deliver what they have.
Since the leftover meal program was implemented in the Little Falls School District shortly after Thanksgiving 2019, it has been a success, Johnson said.
