Harry James Folstrom, 62, Naytahwaush, was convicted of felony fifth degree possession of a controlled substance Jan. 22 in Morrison County District Court.

The initial charge stemmed from a June 30 incident when a patrol officer observed a vehicle traveling with an equipment violation.

After being pulled over, the driver identified as Folstrom showed signs of recent drug use.

After conducting a pat-down the officer located a baggy in Folstrom’s pocket, which was alter identified as 2.1 grams of methamphetamine.

Folstrom was sentenced to 21 months in a correctional facility and five years of supervised probation.

Load comments