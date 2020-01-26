Harry James Folstrom, 62, Naytahwaush, was convicted of felony fifth degree possession of a controlled substance Jan. 22 in Morrison County District Court.
The initial charge stemmed from a June 30 incident when a patrol officer observed a vehicle traveling with an equipment violation.
After being pulled over, the driver identified as Folstrom showed signs of recent drug use.
After conducting a pat-down the officer located a baggy in Folstrom’s pocket, which was alter identified as 2.1 grams of methamphetamine.
Folstrom was sentenced to 21 months in a correctional facility and five years of supervised probation.
