o the Editor:
I don’t know, but something should be done. If these protestors and demonstrators would go home, get up in the morning, go to work, follow the law, they would be treated like everybody else.
I have been stopped by authority more times than I care to remember, never once did I get shot or strangled.
No newscaster or government official has ever said anything about following the law or doing what the officer told them to do.
— Bernard Hendricks, Motley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.