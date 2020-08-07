o the Editor:

I don’t know, but something should be done. If these protestors and demonstrators would go home, get up in the morning, go to work, follow the law, they would be treated like everybody else.

I have been stopped by authority more times than I care to remember, never once did I get shot or strangled.

No newscaster or government official has ever said anything about following the law or doing what the officer told them to do.

— Bernard Hendricks, Motley

Load comments