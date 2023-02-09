The Brainerd/Little Falls girls hockey team dominated the rink against Willmar, Thursday, Feb. 2, crushing the Cardinals 7-1.
The Flying Warriors scored six goals before the Cardinals could get on the board. Mercedes Engstrom started the scoring, with assists from Lucy Peterson and Molly Hagelie.
In the second, Brynn Thoma scored to make it 2-0, with the assist from Molly Polhkamp. Lilly DeRosier scored the third goal, with assists from Hagelie and Thoma. Peyton LeMieur and Macy Peterson capped off the second period with scores of their own, making it 5-0.
In the third period, Hagelie scored her second goal, with assists from Engstrom and LeMieur. The Cardinals avoided the shutout as they finally scored with seven minutes left. LeMieur ended the game 7-1 as she scored the final goal to help her team improve to 13-8-3
The Flyers faced a tougher opponent in their next game, falling 3-1 to Moorhead, Saturday, Feb. 4.
Moorhead scored the game’s first three goals, two in the first period and one in the second. The Flying Warriors managed to avoid the shutout after LeMieur scored with less than seven minutes left in the game.
The Flying Warriors rebounded against Bemidji, scoring seven goals in their 7-3 win, Tuesday, Feb. 7.
No stats were available for this game.
The win helped propel the team to a 14-9-3 record and they travel to Moorhead, Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.