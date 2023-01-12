Flyers wrestling team gets the sweep in Zimmerman, drops two in Staples-Motley Blake Bartels Blake Bartels Sports Editor Author email Jan 12, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Little Falls wrestling team started the new year off with two dominating wins in the triangular meet in Zimmerman, beating Zimmerman 72-12 and beating Sartell 60-12, Thursday, Jan. 5.Against Zimmerman, Mason Rausch (126) pinned his opponent in 55 seconds to earn six points for his team.After nearly five minutes, Noah Cameron (138) pinned his opponent, Sam Miller, tallying another six points for the Flyers.Hank LeClair (195) got the best of Brooks Howard, pinning him in 1:29 for another six points.Alexander Schmitz (220) pinned Conner Klinkhammer after fighting for 3:38, giving the Flyers another six points.Seven of the 13 matches ended in a forfeit in the Flyers’ favor.Against Sartell, Ethan Zellers (106) pinned his opponent in 1:39 and Cassidy Okerman (120) won by fall in 3:14.Rausch got his second pin of the day, this time in 39 seconds to give his team six points. Cameron also finished with his second pin, this time in 1:25.Joey Wilczek (132) won in a fall, pinning his opponent after 5:41 and Beau Robinson (152) pinned his opponent after 1:01.Ryan Kloeckl (170) pinned Theo Brown after 4:26 and Ivan Petrich (182) also pinned his opponent, Cyrus Post in 4:10, extending their team’s lead.LeClair earned his second win of the day, pinning his opponent once again, after 1:38.The Flyers moved on to face Royalton-Upsala and Staples Motley, Tuesday, Jan. 10. Unfortunately, Little Falls suffered narrow defeats against both teams, falling 35-33 to RU and 36-34 to SM.Against RU, Rausch earned three points after winning in a 7-6 decision over his opponent. Cameron pinned his opponent after 1:27 to give the Flyers six more points.Abe Anez (145) won his weight class after 3:30 with a pin and Ryan Kloeckl (170) also pinned his opponent after 2:39.Petrich and LeClair rounded out the Flyers' victors with pins of 1:55 and 2:57, respectively.Against SM, the Flyers came away with seven wins. Wilczek bested his opponent in a 5-1 decision and Cameron won his match with a 16-1 tech fall after 4:35.Kloeckl got his second win on the day, finishing out his match with a 15-0 tech fall in 5:18.Petrich and LeClair won their respective matchups with quick pins of 32 and 43 seconds and Schmitz rounded out the scoring for the Flyers with a 6-4 decision.The Flyers record overall fell to 5-3. They travel to Foley, Thursday, Jan. 19. 