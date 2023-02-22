The No. 3 seeded Little Falls wrestling team took on the No. 6 seeded St. Cloud Crush in the first round of the Section 8AAA wrestling match, Wednesday, Feb. 15. The Flyers came away with a 53-19 win to move on to the next round.
Against the Crush, they started the night down 9-0 after losing the first two matches, but they came roaring back, winning the next four. Cassidy Okerman (120) managed to put the Flyers on the board after a tech fall in 5:32, earning six points for his team.
Mason Rausch (126) added four more points, taking down his opponent after a 9-0 major decision, giving the Flyers a 10-9 lead. Joey Wilczek (132) and Noah Cameron (138) both won their respective matches to give their team another 12 points, combined. Wilczek won his match by fall after 4:27 and Cameron by fall after 1:01.
St. Cloud won the 145 lb. class to make it 22-13, but Little Falls didn’t stop there, winning six of the last seven matches. Beau Robinson (152) earned the quickest pin of the night in just 34 seconds and Hunter Ramsdell (160) outlasted his opponent to win in a 6-5 decision.
Ryan Kloeckl (170) added another win after a 10-0 major decision victory and Ivan Petrich (182) earned a victory after a pin in just 1:24. Hank LeClair (195) and Alexander Schmitz (220) rounded out the Flyers victor with pins in 1:10 and 4:00, respectively.
The Flyers traveled to Brainerd, Friday, Feb. 17, to take on the No. 2 seeded Willmar in the Section 8AAA semi-finals. Unfortunately, the Flyers’ season would end as they suffered a 43-21 loss.
Willmar jumped out to an early 16-0 lead after the first three matches. After a near stalemate of a match, Rausch outlasted his opponent, winning after a 2-1 decision to put his team on the board.
Willmar won the next four matches, putting the Flyers in a deep hole, 31-3. The teams alternated wins for the rest of the night, with each team winning three of the last six.
Robinson managed to garner six points after pinning his opponent after a lengthy bout of five minutes. Petrich earned a win after pinning his opponent after 1:27 and LeClair also managed a pin over his opponent after 1:18.
The Flyers’ finish their season with a dual record of 17-9.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.