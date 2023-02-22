The No. 3 seeded Little Falls wrestling team took on the No. 6 seeded St. Cloud Crush in the first round of the Section 8AAA wrestling match, Wednesday, Feb. 15. The Flyers came away with a 53-19 win to move on to the next round.

Against the Crush, they started the night down 9-0 after losing the first two matches, but they came roaring back, winning the next four. Cassidy Okerman (120) managed to put the Flyers on the board after a tech fall in 5:32, earning six points for his team.

