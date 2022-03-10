Austin Litke was the lone Little Falls wrestler to qualify for state, March 4-5. Litke had a 33-8 record on the year and hit his stride at the perfect time.

His first match was against Waconia’s Aiden Meuwissen, who also had a 33-8 record. Litke showed off his skills by pinning his opponent in just 29 seconds to move on to the quarterfinals.

Litke wrestled against Jore Volk of Lakeville North, who had a 30-1 record.

Unfortunately, Litke lost in a 27-12 technical fall to Volk, sending him to the consolation matches.

Litke won his first consolation match over Peter Hollingshead by fall, pinning him in 2:30, to move on to the second round of the consolation matches.

He wrestled Cael Robb of Owatonna, who had a 42-5 record, but fell in a 5-0 decision, knocking him out of the tournament.

Litke didn’t place but fought hard, and in doing so represented the Flyers well.

