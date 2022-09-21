The Flyers boys soccer team notched their fourth straight win after beating St. John’s Prep 3-0, Thursday, Sept. 15 After starting the season 0-3, they rose above .500 for the first time since the 2020 season.
Lucas Schneider scored the first goal, with the assist from Jacob Tenold with 17 minutes remaining in the first half. Tenold dribbled the ball past and through multiple defenders before finding Schneider open. Schneider drilled his shot just inside the corner of the 18 to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead.
Coltin Johnson’s streak of impressive performances did not stop against St. John’s Prep. He scored the final two goals with 32 and 25 minutes remaining, netting himself six total goals in the last four games.
Keeper Ethan Yorek recorded five saves on the night before he was relieved by Tenold with 18 minutes left. Tenold also saved five shots to keep the shutout. The Flyers outshot their opponent 22-13.
Their win streak came to an end as they fell 4-0 in their match against St. Cloud, Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The Crusaders’ first goal came 24 minutes into the first half. They scored again with seven minute left to go in the first half, and again with two minutes left, putting the Flyers down 3-0.
Despite the Flyers’ best efforts to find some momentum offensively, they were unable to gain any traction. They came closest to scoring when Garret Lindberg headed the ball on a corner kick that just missed the net.
The Crusaders scored once more to give the game its final score, 4-0.
The Flyers were outshot 17-7
Flyers’ goalkeeper Yorek was tested nine times, giving up three goals and saving four. In the second half, Tenold relieved him and recorded five saves on eight shots. He allowed just one goal.
The Flyers’ record falls to 4-4 and they host Zimmerman, Thursday, Sept. 22, at 5 p.m.
