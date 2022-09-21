The Flyers boys soccer team notched their fourth straight win after beating St. John’s Prep 3-0, Thursday, Sept. 15 After starting the season 0-3, they rose above .500 for the first time since the 2020 season.

Lucas Schneider scored the first goal, with the assist from Jacob Tenold with 17 minutes remaining in the first half. Tenold dribbled the ball past and through multiple defenders before finding Schneider open. Schneider drilled his shot just inside the corner of the 18 to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead.

