The Flyers baseball team traveled to St. Cloud to face the Alexandria Cardinals, Wednesday, June 8. In a double header, the Flyers won the first game, 1-0, and lost the second game, 13-4.
Game one was a battle of the defenses. Both teams had clean fielding and only one error was committed, by the Flyers.
In the second inning, the Flyers had runners on first and second. Beau Thoma took the plate and hit a line drive past the shortstop, driving in the team’s first run on a double.
In the fourth, the Flyers made a nice double play after third baseman George Moore snagged a grounder. He threw it to Matt Filippi at second for the force out, who then threw it to Collin Kray at first, quickly ending the Cardinals’ at-bat.
With the game on the line, in the bottom of the seventh, the Flyers’ pitcher Zach Gwost struck out the first batter, swinging. A pop fly to left field got them the second out, and a grounder fielded by Thoma, thrown to first, ended the game, 1-0.
The Flyers recorded four hits to the Cardinals’ seven. Thoma recorded two hits on four at-bats, hitting a single and a double, and an RBI. Owen Bode and Hudson Filippi recorded a hit each.
On the mound, Gwost pitched the whole game, striking out eight batters and walking two. He gave up zero runs on six hits.
In the second game, the Cardinals seemed to find their groove, cracking off 17 hits to the Flyers’ five.
Riley Czech, Carter Oothoudt and Thoma all recorded an RBI for the Flyers, with Czech recording a triple.
Matt Filippi pitched for 3.1 innings, striking out four batters and giving up nine runs, six earned, on 11 hits.
The loss eliminates the Flyers, ending their season with a 12-12 record.
