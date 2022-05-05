The Flyers girls golf team traveled to Albany, Thursday, April 28, and, in their first meet, the girls performed well.
After not having too many practices, one might think that the Flyers would stumble in their first meet. However, junior Abby Turkowski finished in first place with 78 strokes. Turkowski is fresh off of her second hip surgery and hasn’t played in a meet in over a year and a half, but she played like she never missed a day.
Olivia Dempsey placed 13th in the meet with a total of 109 strokes.
In Brooke Amadek’s first ever meet, she just missed the cut, finishing with a +53.
They were the only Flyer girls to attend the Albany golf meet that day.
The Flyers traveled to Zimmerman in a head-to-head match up, Monday, May 2, where they lost to the home team, 197-210.
Despite having the first place golfer, the Thunder had spots 2-4. Abby Turkowski was the top golfer, with a 37, seven strokes ahead of the second place golfer.
Dempsey placed fifth, with a 52. Maddie Doble, Brooke Adamek and JJ Newman rounded out the leaderboards in eighth, ninth and 10th, with 60, 61 and 80 strokes, respectively.
The Flyers host their next meet, Thursday, May 5.
The Pierz girls golf team hosted a meet in Pierz, Thursday, April 28, and placed first out of four teams. The Pioneers just edged out Zimmerman for the win, beating them by two strokes.
Emily Virnig placed first, beating Zimmerman’s Paige Johnson by one stroke, 40 to 41. Tiffany Virnig placed third, finishing the meet with 49 strokes.
Kari LeBlanc finished fifth, with 52 strokes, just one stroke behind another Zimmerman golfer.
Kaylee Gruber finished in eighth place, with a stroke total of 57. Not too far behind her were teammates Cameryn Herold and Joleen Weyer, who tied for 11th, with 58 strokes each.
The Pioneers had three golfers finish in the top five and four in the top 10.
They were hoping to keep up that good luck as they traveled to Blackberry Ridge Golf Course in Sartell, Monday, May 2, and the luck didn’t carry over too well, but they were competitive.
The Pioneers placed fifth out of nine teams. Emily Virnig was the top golfer for the Pioneers, finishing in 10th place, with a stroke count of 97. She was followed closely by her sister, Tiffany Virnig, who placed 13th, with 100 strokes.
Kari LeBlanc finished in 24th, with a 111. Kaylee Gruber was only a few strokes behind her with 116, finishing in 29th. Right behind Gruber was Joleen Weyer, who finished 30th, with 117 strokes.
Cameryn Herold finished in 32nd, with 120 strokes.
The Pioneers finished with a total of 424, just seven strokes out of fourth place in the meet.
Their next meet is at Elk River Golf Club in Elk River, Thursday, May 5.
