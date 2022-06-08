The Little Falls Flyers girls golf team traveled to compete in the two-day Section 6AA Tournament in Blackberry Ridge, Monday and Tuesday, June 6-7.
They only had three girls compete in the tournament, Abby Turkowski, Olivia Dempsey and Maddie Double.
Turkowski finished sixth overall with 88 strokes on both days, for a total count of 176, qualifying her for the state tournament.
Dempsey and Doble finished day one with a stroke count of 108 and 109, Respectively. They did not play in day two.
Head Coach Gwen Welinski praised her girls’ performances.
“I was really happy with Maddie and Olivia’s scores on Monday,” Welinski said. “They have put a lot of time and effort into this season, and it shows. Both girls juggle many different activities aside from golf, and I really don’t know how they fit it all in. They definitely know the meanings of commitment, grit and integrity.”
When it came to Turkowski, Welinski made sure to note how well she had done this year, making it to state, despite the many hurdles she faced.
“Abby has overcome many obstacles in the last year and a half including two hip dysplasia surgeries.,” Welinski said. “Her dedication and determination is remarkable as she continues to focus and play through pain. Although she is still recovering, Abby came through with scores of 88 and 88 to finish in sixth.”
Turkowski will compete in the State Tournament at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan, Tuesday, June 14.
