The Flyers track and field team traveled to Milaca, Tuesday, April 19, and took over the meet.
The girls placed first overall, beating out Zimmerman, St. Cloud Cathedral and Milaca. The boys tied for first with Zimmerman, with both teams scoring 78 points in 18 events scored.
For the girls, Danielle Schirmers was the leader of the pack in most of her events. She placed first in the 100 meter hurdles, with a time of 16.14, first in the 300 meter hurdles, finishing in 50.80, and tying for first in the pole vault, with a height of nine feet.
Mikayla Houdek was right on Schirmers’ heels in the 100 hurdles, finishing second with a time of 17.07. She also finished first in the high jump, clearing a height of 4’ 10”, two inches better than the next best placement.
The Flyers girls 4x800 relay teams also contributed to the team’s final score. Three of the Flyers relay teams placed in the top four in 4x800, with a first place time of 11:18.30, a third place time of 11:33.30, and a fourth place time of 11:37.70.
In the 4x200 relay, the girls also placed first with a time of 1:39.23.
Elizabeth Ahlin ran the 3200 meter run in a time of 14:20.30, which was good enough to take second place.
The boys dominated in the relays as well. The 4x800 team placed first with a time of 9:32, the 4x200 team placed first, finishing in 1:39.23, and the 4x400 relay team came in second, with a time of 3:50.45.
Mason Petrowitz had several top place finishes for the Flyers in the field events. He placed first in the triple jump, leaping 34’ 11”, over a foot farther than the next best jump. He also cleared 10 feet in the pole vault, which landed him another first place finish. Right behind him was fellow Flyer Ethan Poser, who cleared the bar at 9’ 6”, to place second.
Jaxon Janski placed first in the high jump, clearing 5’ 8”, six inches higher than second place.
The Flyers took first and second place in the shot put, with Evan Swisher throwing 40’ 3” and Gabe Shanoff throwing 38’ 2 1/2”, respectively. Swisher also placed third in the discus, with a distance of 102’ 11”, just 2’ 4” behind first place.
The Flyers had a couple of athletes place second in several events, Hank Leclair placed second in the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.84, just .22 seconds behind first place. Wyatt Baum placed second in the 400 meter dash, finishing in 54.54, just under two seconds out from first.
As the season goes on, the Flyers seem to be finding their groove on the track and on the field. Their skills will be put to the test yet again as they travel to Zimmerman, Tuesday, April 26.
