The Flyers tennis team earned a win over Foley in the first round of the Section 8AA playoffs, Oct. 6. They came away with a 4-3 win, taking two points in the doubles and two in the singles matches.

Korrin Gwost and Alexis Nelson earned a doubles win over Kassidy Beack and Megan Cielinski, in matches of 6-1 and 6-2. Beth Ahlin and Ashley Hagen took down their opponents in games of 6-4 and 6-1.

