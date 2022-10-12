The Flyers tennis team earned a win over Foley in the first round of the Section 8AA playoffs, Oct. 6. They came away with a 4-3 win, taking two points in the doubles and two in the singles matches.
Korrin Gwost and Alexis Nelson earned a doubles win over Kassidy Beack and Megan Cielinski, in matches of 6-1 and 6-2. Beth Ahlin and Ashley Hagen took down their opponents in games of 6-4 and 6-1.
In the singles, Claire Kimman earned a point for the Flyers, beating her competition, 6-3 and 6-1. Elise Ballou won in a tie-breaker, winning her first set, 6-1, but falling 2-6 in the second set. She rebounded and gave the Flyers a crucial point that put them over the top of their Foley opponents.
The Flyers then played St. Cloud right after. Unfortunately, they fell 4-3 to the No. 1 seeded team in the tournament.
“The girls left it on the court,” Head Coach Debra Yliniemi-Ahlin said. “I am so proud of them and the season they had. Ending the season with 14 wins and playing in the section quarterfinals was so fun to be a part of.”
Kimman earned a point in the singles for the Flyers, taking down Olivia Bauerly in a tie-breaker. She lost her first match, 4-6, but rallied to win the last two, 7-6 and 6-2. Ballou took down her opponent, Emma Parries, in a tie-breaker as well. She won the first match, 6-4, lost the second, 2-6, and won the third, 6-3. Despite their best efforts, Tori Gottwalt and Jenna Athman both fell in two sets. Gottwalt lost in sets of 2-6 and 0-6, Athman in sets of 1-6 and 0-6.
Julia Vetch and Hailey McDuffee earned the lone point in the doubles matches, beating their opponents in two sets of 6-4.
The Flyers’ Kimman and Athman competed in the singles matches in the Sections match, Friday, Oct. 7. Kimman crushed her opponent, Sophie Jones, in matches of 6-1 and 6-0. She went on to face Annandale’s Avery Gagnon in the next round. Kimman ultimately met her match, falling in sets of 6-2 and 6-1.
Athman lost in her first match against Willmar’s Adali Laidlaw, dropping her in the first round. Athman fought but lost in sets of 6-4 and 6-1.
The duos of Vetch and Gottwalt and Ahlin and Hagen also participated in the Sections meet.
Vetch and Gottwalt won the first round against Rocori’s duo in a tie breaker. They lost 1-6, but then won the last two by scores of 7-5 and 6-4. They went on to lose in the next round to St. Cloud’s duo, by scores of 6-1 and 6-1.
Ahlin and Hagen won their first matchup against Foley, 6-0 and 6-3, but fell to Rocori in round two, in sets of 6-2 and 6-2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.