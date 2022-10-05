The Flyers tennis team stepped up their game against St. John’s Prep, Sept. 29, as they shut out their opponent, 7-0.
In the shutout, Hailey McDuffie ended up tallying her 30th career win, with Julie Vetsch at her side. The two won swiftly in matches of 6-1 and 6-0.
The duo of Korrin Gwost and Alexis Nelson also earned swift wins over their opponents, winning 6-2 and 6-0. Beth Ahlin and Ashley Hagan earned a win in a tie breaker, winning 6-2 in the first set, but falling 3-6 in the second. They gritted out a 10-5 win to tally another point for the Flyers.
In the singles, Elise Ballou and Claire Kimman faced little competition in their 6-0 and 6-0 wins over their opponents. Both Tori Gottwaldt and Jenna Athmann won their first sets, 6-1. They played a much closer game in the second set, but both athletes managed to close out the clean sweep with wins of 6-3 and 6-4, respectively.
They got their final regular season win against Wadena, Monday, Oct. 3, with a 5-2 victory. They swept their opponents in the singles matches and the duo of McDuffie and Athmann scored the lone doubles point.
McDuffie and Athmann won over Kayla Meeks and Cadie Leeseberg in games of 6-4 and 6-2.
In the singles, Ahlin swept her opponent in two sets of 6-0, Hagan won in sets of 6-1 and 6-1, and Kimman came out with wins of 6-1 and 6-0. Ballou’s opponent put up more of a fight, but she still earned her victory, winning in sets of 7-5 and 6-2.
The Flyers end the regular season on a high note and hold the No. 4 seed in the Section 8AA playoffs. They will play Foley in Sartell at Stay Fit Tennis Club on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 1:30 p.m.
