The Little Falls and Pierz and boys golf teams traveled to Brainerd, Tuesday, May 31, to perform in the Cardinal Invite.

Out of 15 teams, the Flyers took sixth, with a total of 342 strokes, and the Pioneers placed eighth, with a total of 352 strokes. Pequot Lakes took first with a 309.

For the Flyers, Richie Varriano finished in 16th, with an 82. Nathan Boser took 21st, with an 84.

Tying for 28th was Nathan Kray and Luka Avery, who both finished with an 88. Right behind them was Cullen Moe, who finished in 33rd for 89 strokes.

Hayden Johnson took 48th, finishing in 93 strokes.

For the Pioneers, Logan Herold finished in eighth place, with a 79. Lance Otremba was right behind him in 10th, with a stroke count of 80.

Alex Banick finished with a 94, to place 51st. Jacob LeBlanc was 61st, finishing with a 99. Right behind him was Connor Gotvald, who took 64th, with 100 strokes.

Tyler Theis rounded out the scoring for the Pioneers, taking 70th, with 104 strokes.

