Flyers take sixth, Pioneers, eighth in Cardinal invite Blake Bartels Blake Bartels Sports Editor Author email Jun 2, 2022 Jun 2, 2022 Updated 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Little Falls and Pierz and boys golf teams traveled to Brainerd, Tuesday, May 31, to perform in the Cardinal Invite.Out of 15 teams, the Flyers took sixth, with a total of 342 strokes, and the Pioneers placed eighth, with a total of 352 strokes. Pequot Lakes took first with a 309.For the Flyers, Richie Varriano finished in 16th, with an 82. Nathan Boser took 21st, with an 84.Tying for 28th was Nathan Kray and Luka Avery, who both finished with an 88. Right behind them was Cullen Moe, who finished in 33rd for 89 strokes.Hayden Johnson took 48th, finishing in 93 strokes.For the Pioneers, Logan Herold finished in eighth place, with a 79. Lance Otremba was right behind him in 10th, with a stroke count of 80.Alex Banick finished with a 94, to place 51st. Jacob LeBlanc was 61st, finishing with a 99. Right behind him was Connor Gotvald, who took 64th, with 100 strokes.Tyler Theis rounded out the scoring for the Pioneers, taking 70th, with 104 strokes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Little Falls Flyers Pierz Pioneers Boys Golf Blake Bartels Sports Editor Author email Follow Blake Bartels Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Heroes honored for saving Little Falls woman's life Little Falls Fire Department battles blaze in apartment building Bowlus man injured in motorcycle wreck near Upsala Suspect in armed robbery at the Cave Bar & Grill arrested Little Falls brothers remembered for their heroism and ultimate sacrifice E-Editions Morrison County Record May 29, 2022 0 Online Poll How will/did you spend Memorial Day weekend? You voted: Visiting the grave of a loved one. Taking part in a Memorial Day observance near me. Enjoying a long weekend off of work. I worked all weekend. Vote View Results Back
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.