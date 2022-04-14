The Little Falls Flyers Track and Field Meet was moved to the Foley Fieldhouse, but the last minute change in venue didn’t stop the Flyers from putting on a performance.
The boys placed second and the girls placed third out of the five schools that appeared.
The boys were led by their impressive 4x200 team, consisting of Hank Leclair, Ethan Poser, Issac Olson and Luis Sobiech. They finished in first with a time of 1:37.37, nearly three seconds ahead of the next best team.
Sobiech and Leclair showed off their speed in the 55 meter dash, as well. Sobiech placed first with a time of 6.68 and Leclair placed 4th with a time of 7.06.
Leclair competed in the 200 meter dash, placing second with a time of 23.86, just shy of first place by .16 seconds.
Jaxon Janski was the best high jumper of the meet, clearing the pole at a height of 5’8”.
Gabe Shanoff placed second in the shot put, throwing for a distance of 40’ 11 3/4”.
Wyatt Baum finished the 400 meter dash with a time of 56.33, just shy of the first place finisher by .64 seconds.
The girls were led by Danielle Schirmer and Mikayla Houdek. Schirmer ended the meet with multiple first place finishes, one in the 55 meter hurdles and the other in the pole vault. In the hurdles, Schirmer ran a time of 8.91, with Houdek right on her heels, finishing second with a time of 9.74.
The Flyers hurdlers were the only girls to finish in under 10 seconds.
In the pole vault, Schirmer reached the height of 10 feet for her first place finish.
Houdek finished second in the 55 meter dash, just barely missing out on a first place finish by .02 seconds, after clocking in with a time of 8.07.
Houdek also placed second in the high jump, clearing the bar at 4’ 10”.
The next Flyers track meet will be at Milaca, Tuesday, April 19.
